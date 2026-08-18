Avoid Red Wine Paired With This Pungent Cheese — You'll Be Left With A Rancid Taste

Wine and cheese are a match made in heaven — until you pair the wrong wine with the wrong cheese and wind up with a lingering, terrible taste in your mouth. There's no simple answer if you want to pick only one wine while building the perfect charcuterie board, but what you really need to know is that one combination ruins your pairings in a hurry: red wine with blue cheese.

While you want a perfect balance of flavors that complement each other, pairing a dry red wine with blue cheese usually goes south; some have described the resulting taste as rancid aluminum. Red wine is usually heavy on tannins (bitter compounds found in grapes), and blue cheeses are usually made with a mold called Penicillium (it's what creates those blue or green veins marbled throughout the cheese). That mold is also responsible for the distinct flavor of blue cheese by creating something called lipase enzymes. The problem is the combination of tannins and the mold in blue cheese, which can turn the flavor metallic and unpleasant. In other words, while there are wines for stinky cheeses, a dry red heavy with tannins is simply not it.