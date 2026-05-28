Ask This One Question At A Restaurant To Get Better Wine

Picking wine at a restaurant can be exhausting, especially when there's a wine card as long as a phone book in front of you. Varieties, producer names, countries, appellations, vintages ... Unless you walk in knowing precisely what to order, the entire process can feel extremely stressful. Expensive wine doesn't mean it's better. It can still disappoint. While a wine's appearance can reveal a lot about its quality, you should avoid ordering wine by the color. Go figure. Luckily, there's a reliable trick for finding a good bottle: just ask the sommelier what they're excited about.

Christopher Tanghe, co-owner of Walter's Wine Shop and a master sommelier since 2013, revealed in an exclusive conversation that this simple question is often the best way to find outstanding wines that don't get enough attention. "It also tells me, as a fellow professional, how much thought and care the establishment put into the program if a sommelier can rattle off three to five wines right away with enthusiasm ... if they only list the usual or pricey suspects, I'll steer clear and just order by the glass," he said.

Advanced sommelier Vilma Mazaite, who also serves as general manager at California's Donnachadh Family Wines, agreed she would ask the very same question. Mazaite also told Chowhound that a sommelier's favorite bottle is rarely the priciest one on the list. Instead, it often comes with a story. "Most of the time, the answer is a wine that is either harder to find or [pairs] beautifully with the current menu," she pointed out.