Ask This One Question At A Restaurant To Get Better Wine
Picking wine at a restaurant can be exhausting, especially when there's a wine card as long as a phone book in front of you. Varieties, producer names, countries, appellations, vintages ... Unless you walk in knowing precisely what to order, the entire process can feel extremely stressful. Expensive wine doesn't mean it's better. It can still disappoint. While a wine's appearance can reveal a lot about its quality, you should avoid ordering wine by the color. Go figure. Luckily, there's a reliable trick for finding a good bottle: just ask the sommelier what they're excited about.
Christopher Tanghe, co-owner of Walter's Wine Shop and a master sommelier since 2013, revealed in an exclusive conversation that this simple question is often the best way to find outstanding wines that don't get enough attention. "It also tells me, as a fellow professional, how much thought and care the establishment put into the program if a sommelier can rattle off three to five wines right away with enthusiasm ... if they only list the usual or pricey suspects, I'll steer clear and just order by the glass," he said.
Advanced sommelier Vilma Mazaite, who also serves as general manager at California's Donnachadh Family Wines, agreed she would ask the very same question. Mazaite also told Chowhound that a sommelier's favorite bottle is rarely the priciest one on the list. Instead, it often comes with a story. "Most of the time, the answer is a wine that is either harder to find or [pairs] beautifully with the current menu," she pointed out.
Great wine service is always built on trust
A person's wine preferences say a lot about their personality and character. This is why, according to Vilma Mazaite, a great wine recommendation always starts with understanding the guests' taste and how adventurous they feel. "Their menu choices also help narrow the direction and style of wine to recommend," Mazaite continued. This is crucial to avoid the worst food and wine pairing mistakes you can possibly make. With that in mind, a chilled red is the absolute best wine to order when everyone's eating different dishes.
Meanwhile, Christopher Tanghe, who is one of the most respected educators in the international wine world, said a good sommelier never measures success by selling pricy wines, but rather by creating a memorable experience for the customer. "Earning their trust is much more valuable than the cost of the returned wine; I can always sell it by the glass or use it for staff training," he said. Once Tanghe learns what the guests typically enjoy drinking, he emphasized that he always brings up the wine's price tag to avoid any potential uncomfortable surprises at the end of the meal. "You can do this subtly by pointing out the prices with your finger as you show them the wine on the list," he reported. "Lastly, I always take back a wine with grace and hospitality even if it isn't faulted, because I want them to drink something that absolutely excites them and makes them want to return again soon."