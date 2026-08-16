Create This Delicious Dessert Sauce Using A Store-Bought Chocolate Bar And 2 Common Ingredients

If you've ever accidentally tasted the worst store-bought hot fudge in existence, we wouldn't blame you for swearing off the stuff on the grocery store shelves altogether. After all, classic homemade fudge sauce is richer, fresher, and easier to customize. Of course, that involves using cocoa powder (which gets everywhere), combining sugar with butter, and other fussy steps that simply may not be worth your time. The good news is that there's an easy shortcut to making silky hot fudge that hardens into a ganache-like shell.

An ordinary dark chocolate candy bar does a lot of the heavy lifting in this recipe. Unlike many other fudge recipes, which call for unsweetened chopped chocolate, this one calls for a sweetened chocolate bar, meaning adding extra sugar shouldn't be necessary. That also means you can have delectable, velvety hot fudge in just a few minutes by whisking everything together over low heat.

Though hot fudge is a beautiful contrast to cold ice cream while warm, one of the best parts is what happens when the sauce begins to cool. Where it comes into contact with the cold ice cream, the fudge forms a silky ganache-like layer. With this recipe, you're almost guaranteed to get that lovely soft shell. Just make sure the fudge sauce is warm, not piping hot, when you pour it over ice cream, unless your goal is to make a bowl of chocolatey ice cream soup (which honestly sounds pretty delicious).