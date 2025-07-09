How To Melt Chocolate Chips On The Stovetop Without Burning Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you leave chocolate chips out in the sun, they'll melt into a gooey mess in no time. So why is it so hard to liquify them into a delectable chocolate sauce for dipping strawberries or drizzling on cakes and quick breads? Regardless of whether you buy some of the best chocolate chips on store shelves or pick any one of the many other brands out there, if you simply toss them in a pan and turn up the heat, you'll likely end up with a burned mess that you can't (and don't want to) eat. Luckily, the double boiler method offers a solution that is both easy and effective at preventing burned chocolate.

Along with sugar, chocolate, and cocoa butter, chocolate chips often contain an ingredient like lecithin that acts as a stabilizer. Stabilizers are important to the structure of the chip, enabling them to keep their shape when they heat up. This is what makes them so great in bakes such as coconut chocolate chip cookies where they are the star. But that stabilizer gets in the way when you want to melt them into a smooth and creamy sauce, so if you don't heat them properly, you run the risk of burning them in the process. Sure, you can melt them in a microwave, but you have to heat the chips in small increments of time and still run the risk of burning the chocolate. And, of course, not every cook is a fan of using the microwave to begin with. Instead, the stovetop double boiler gives you a gentle heat that lets you have more control over the melting chips without burning them.