This Top-Rated Crock-Pot You Can Buy In 2026 Pulls Double Duty As A Sous Vide

The best kitchen companion is usually one that's multipurpose, saving you space and a few bucks instead of buying multiple tools, much like the Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker, which also functions as a sous vide. And here's the clincher: Not only does it perform two tasks on its own, it's also one of the top-rated appliances from the brand.

Sure, there are other highly rated models, but they don't have the review numbers this unit does. From a pile of 200 reviews on its website, the Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker got a whopping 4.7 out of 5 stars. While a large portion of them are incentivized reviews, they are still overall positive, with many of them highlighting the Crock-Pot's ease of use, efficiency, and convenience. So even if this happened to be your first slow cooker, you might not have any issues using this Crock-Pot like a pro.

The sous vide method typically involves soaking vacuum-sealed food at an exact temperature in circulating water to seal in moisture and ensure even cooking, delivering more succulent, juicy meat. This unit lacks the circulation pump that moves water around, but its removable temperature probe allows home cooks to check the meat's internal temperature for a more precise outcome instead of solely relying on instinct or guesswork.

The Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Sous Vide comes in the shade oat milk, which is just basically a soft cream. Aesthetic-wise, it will appeal if you prefer the sophisticated minimalist look. If you enjoy appliances that offer a pop of color, you'll have to let this Crock-Pot's functionality do all the talking.