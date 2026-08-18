This Top-Rated Crock-Pot You Can Buy In 2026 Pulls Double Duty As A Sous Vide
The best kitchen companion is usually one that's multipurpose, saving you space and a few bucks instead of buying multiple tools, much like the Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker, which also functions as a sous vide. And here's the clincher: Not only does it perform two tasks on its own, it's also one of the top-rated appliances from the brand.
Sure, there are other highly rated models, but they don't have the review numbers this unit does. From a pile of 200 reviews on its website, the Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker got a whopping 4.7 out of 5 stars. While a large portion of them are incentivized reviews, they are still overall positive, with many of them highlighting the Crock-Pot's ease of use, efficiency, and convenience. So even if this happened to be your first slow cooker, you might not have any issues using this Crock-Pot like a pro.
The sous vide method typically involves soaking vacuum-sealed food at an exact temperature in circulating water to seal in moisture and ensure even cooking, delivering more succulent, juicy meat. This unit lacks the circulation pump that moves water around, but its removable temperature probe allows home cooks to check the meat's internal temperature for a more precise outcome instead of solely relying on instinct or guesswork.
The Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Sous Vide comes in the shade oat milk, which is just basically a soft cream. Aesthetic-wise, it will appeal if you prefer the sophisticated minimalist look. If you enjoy appliances that offer a pop of color, you'll have to let this Crock-Pot's functionality do all the talking.
The Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Sous Vide in action
In terms of size, this particular Crock-Pot model is an improvement on other 6-quart models the brand produces. Its spacious base allows for larger cuts of meat, though that 6-quart capacity can limit space for sides like carrots or potatoes if you are working with a particularly big roast, for instance. Beyond that, you might even find yourself making bigger batches in this compared to other slow cookers. But unlike the slow cooker you're used to, this can make food take longer to cook, as mentioned by some folks who have tried the product.
Still, a number of reviewers suggest that the slow cooking function triumphs over the sous vide setting; the appliance doesn't really feel like two appliances in one. The sous vide setting can require a bit of a learning curve; a number of reviewers couldn't really figure out how to make it work. The heating speed, in particular, isn't impressive, either. Sure, it's a slow cooker, but it might be just a bit too slow. To combat this while using it for sous vide, it might be best to start with hot water instead of just room temperature.
Overall, this two-in-one Crock-Pot does have its fair share of advantages and disadvantages, though it's a notable jump from the lowest-rated Crock-Pot customers hated. If a sous vide setting feels nice to have rather than something that you truly need, you might find the Crock-Pot Programmable 6-Quart Slow Cooker with Sous Vide worth the purchase.