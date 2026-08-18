For A 10x Better McDonald's Dessert, Try This Strawberry Sundae Ordering Hack

Of all McDonald's desserts, nothing hits the spot quite like a sundae. If you remember the discontinued Strawberry Sundae, which seems to have left American menus sometime before 2020, there's a little ordering hack that could have you enjoying those same flavors again. Order a Hot Fudge Sundae or Hot Caramel Sundae, but request it without the topping. Then, ask for strawberry preserves packets (which are usually associated with breakfast items such as biscuits and hotcakes) and drizzle that over your ice cream yourself.

The only issue with ordering the preserves may be that, while McDonald's breakfast hours do vary by restaurant, they generally run from opening until around 10:30 or 11 a.m. So, there's a chance this hack is more effective if a sundae craving hits you earlier in the day since some establishments may be unwilling to serve you breakfast items past breakfast hours. Otherwise, you might want to stockpile some strawberry preserves the next time you snag an Egg McMuffin.