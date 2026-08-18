Chi-Chi's Mexican Restaurant Closed In 2004 But Reopened In 2025. Here's How It's Different
The revered Mexican restaurant of the '80s and '90s, Chi-Chi's, surprised fans with its resurgence in 2025. After Chi-Chi's shut down, it had a 20-year-long absence from the culinary sphere, so as expected, a few notable differences are apparent in its current setup. The interior of this St. Louis Park, Minnesota, restaurant has been spruced up, providing a refreshing experience for longtime fans, so it feels more modern when you step inside.
Of course, the menu also gets a whole new look, with several promising dishes that make it worth a stop. This includes grilled Mexican street corn that's served with Cotija cheese and lime for $10. Quesabirria tacos also make an appearance. These come nestled in three corn taco shells for $22. The serving is generous, and so is the consommé dipping sauce that makes each bite flavorful and juicy. There's also the $17 Manchego burger, which is crafted with a comforting smokiness from a wood-grilled Angus beef patty.
For old timers, there will be some items that look familiar, like the El Burro con queso and the Nachos Grande, so expect some of the same crowd favorites at the new Chi-Chi's, welcoming fans and newcomers to enjoy its comeback. The guacamole was a mainstay on the old menu, but it now comes with a sweet mango twist, plus red onion, queso fresco, jalapeño, and pepitas for $15. Despite the new menu introductions, it seems clear that some things have stayed the same, allowing you to walk down memory lane with tasty bites.
The new Chi-Chi's doesn't feel too unfamiliar
Today, Chi-Chi's feels fresh and inviting, highlighting natural elements in its interior. The hanging plants were inspired by past decor, though with higher ceilings than you'd have seen in the old days, the foliage offers a lighter, airier feel as you enjoy your nostalgic throwback dishes. The corn cake apparently tastes like an accurate replica of the old dish from its heyday. That's also more or less the case with its fried ice cream — the fried dessert Chi-Chi's fans will definitely remember from the '90s. You'll also find Chi-Chi's iconic Mexican pizza costing $17 on the menu. Today, it's loved for its delectable sauce and delightful crisped edges. The original chimichanga — which costs $17 to $19, depending on the meat — is also a returning favorite. During its time, it cost $3.95, though today's price range isn't too far off from the prices of similar chains' chimichangas today.
Aside from the flavor-packed plates, people also used to go to Chi-Chi's to enjoy a margarita or two, and it's still on the menu for $11 — or $8 during Happy Hour on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Those who are nostalgic about Chi-Chi's old gimmicks, including getting to hear the Happy Birthday song, might be a tad disappointed by the lack of it in its new restaurant. But who knows, they might just bring it back. After all, its return after two decades shows that nothing is impossible. What used to be a popular '90s restaurant long forgotten is back, and it's serving new generations good food.