Chi-Chi's Mexican Restaurant Closed In 2004 But Reopened In 2025. Here's How It's Different

The revered Mexican restaurant of the '80s and '90s, Chi-Chi's, surprised fans with its resurgence in 2025. After Chi-Chi's shut down, it had a 20-year-long absence from the culinary sphere, so as expected, a few notable differences are apparent in its current setup. The interior of this St. Louis Park, Minnesota, restaurant has been spruced up, providing a refreshing experience for longtime fans, so it feels more modern when you step inside.

Of course, the menu also gets a whole new look, with several promising dishes that make it worth a stop. This includes grilled Mexican street corn that's served with Cotija cheese and lime for $10. Quesabirria tacos also make an appearance. These come nestled in three corn taco shells for $22. The serving is generous, and so is the consommé dipping sauce that makes each bite flavorful and juicy. There's also the $17 Manchego burger, which is crafted with a comforting smokiness from a wood-grilled Angus beef patty.

For old timers, there will be some items that look familiar, like the El Burro con queso and the Nachos Grande, so expect some of the same crowd favorites at the new Chi-Chi's, welcoming fans and newcomers to enjoy its comeback. The guacamole was a mainstay on the old menu, but it now comes with a sweet mango twist, plus red onion, queso fresco, jalapeño, and pepitas for $15. Despite the new menu introductions, it seems clear that some things have stayed the same, allowing you to walk down memory lane with tasty bites.