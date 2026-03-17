The Nostalgic Fried Dessert Chi-Chi's Fans Will Definitely Remember From The '90s

If you want to try to recreate Chi-Chi's fried ice cream at home (and don't live near the open location in Minnesota), we've got you. If you simply take ice cream out of the carton and try to fry it, you'll end up with a goopy mess. Instead, scoop ice cream onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, let it get super-solid in the freezer, and then coat it in crunchy goodness and fry it. You don't need to fry it for long (we're talking seconds, not minutes) since you're not actually cooking anything — you're just trying to create textural and temperature contrasts between the hot, crunchy coating and the cool, soft ice cream.

The best part about recreating '90s Chi-Chi's nostalgia with fried ice cream at home? You can put your own spin on it. While there's nothing wrong with sticking to the cinnamon-sugar coating, you've got other options to spice it up. Try using Tajin seasoning (it's loaded with tasty ingredients that give it some serious tang) for a spicy, citrusy twist, or try going with a dash of straight-up cayenne to give your fried ice cream a serious kick. There are other popular treats from the '90s that we'd all like to taste again (Munch 'ems, anyone?), but we have a feeling your first bite of homemade Chi-Chi's-style fried ice cream will transport you right back to the days of Fruitopia and Crystal Pepsi.