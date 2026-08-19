The Kansas City Gas Station Known For Its Iconic Burnt Ends

Kansas City is rightfully famous for its barbecue. With a long history that began at the turn of the century, when Joe Perry began selling 25-cent ribs, it's grown into the barbecue capital of the world. One of the city's culinary creations is burnt ends, the end pieces of smoked beef brisket that are both crispy and juicy (and sometimes served sauced). They're one of those regional foods you need to try at least once, and one of the best places to get them in Kansas City can be found in a Shamrock gas station.

It's called Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, and it's earned the love of everyone from President Barack Obama to Travis Kelce to the late, great chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain, who included it in his list of "13 places to eat before you die" for Men's Health in 2009. At the time, it was known as Oklahoma Joe's, before a name change in 2014. Bourdain also featured this spot on his "A Cook's Tour" TV show in 2003, calling it "some of the finest barbecue in the country" and giving a guttural response after trying their burnt ends: "mmmm" (via YouTube). The restaurant/gas station has changed over the years, but still serves up the same delicious food.