The Kansas City Gas Station Known For Its Iconic Burnt Ends
Kansas City is rightfully famous for its barbecue. With a long history that began at the turn of the century, when Joe Perry began selling 25-cent ribs, it's grown into the barbecue capital of the world. One of the city's culinary creations is burnt ends, the end pieces of smoked beef brisket that are both crispy and juicy (and sometimes served sauced). They're one of those regional foods you need to try at least once, and one of the best places to get them in Kansas City can be found in a Shamrock gas station.
It's called Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, and it's earned the love of everyone from President Barack Obama to Travis Kelce to the late, great chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain, who included it in his list of "13 places to eat before you die" for Men's Health in 2009. At the time, it was known as Oklahoma Joe's, before a name change in 2014. Bourdain also featured this spot on his "A Cook's Tour" TV show in 2003, calling it "some of the finest barbecue in the country" and giving a guttural response after trying their burnt ends: "mmmm" (via YouTube). The restaurant/gas station has changed over the years, but still serves up the same delicious food.
Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que's story
It was 1996 when Jeff and Joy Stehney began serving barbecue at a Shamrock gas station, liquor, and convenience store at the corner of 47th Street and Mission Road in Kansas City, Kansas. Six years prior, the couple had begun competing in barbecue competitions and winning major events. A brick-and-mortar restaurant was the next logical step in their culinary journey. At the time, they were partnered with Joe Davidson under the name Oklahoma Joe's until they split off and rebranded. Among the Stehneys' many delicious dishes, they became known for their burnt ends, which had become a popular dish on the competition circuit back in the 1990s.
Today, the company has five locations, more than 300 employees, and pulls in more than $25 million a year. Jeff Stehney is even in the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame, and it all started with a single location inside a gas station. While some may balk at the idea of such a location being home to delicious food, even celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern believes your next great meal might just be at a gas station. And Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que proves this, especially with its famous burnt ends (which can be shipped nationwide).