Store-Bought Lemonade Tastes 10x Better With This Herb Duo Mixed In

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When life gives you lemons, sometimes there still isn't time to make any darned lemonade. Premade varieties, however, have come a long way. The bottles of Simply Lemonade on your average supermarket or grocery store shelves, for example, taste about as close as you can get to fresh squeezed without having to, you know, freshly squeeze anything. Whatever brand you prefer, there are still some herbaceous ways to tailor lemonade a little more to your taste. A sprig of mint and some edible lavender flower buds — not the everyday stuff that might grow in your garden — are a deliciously elegant way to make your sip even more fragrant and refreshing.

Not only does mint's naturally occurring menthol make your drink seem even colder, it's famously delicious with the sweetness you find in most mass market lemonades. Lavender's floral quality is also emboldened by those sugars; the perfumey character that some might find too strong is somewhat blunted by both the bold mint, and the subtle undertones of what was once a much more sour citrus. A little goes a long way in either case. You want the herbs to enhance your lemonade, not to make it approximate chewing gum or potpourri.