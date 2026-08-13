Give Pancake Batter 10x The Flavor With This Fall Ingredient

Pancakes are one of breakfast's most versatile foodstuffs. Even your classic, buckwheat, and buttermilk pancake recipes aside, their toppings and mix-ins are endlessly adaptable. They are also particularly conducive to the seasonal treatment, with cranberries brilliant for winter, and blueberries the obvious botanical for spring and fall. Autumn, of course, also brings its own behemoth ingredient: the great pumpkin!

Okay, pumpkin, and the famed "spice" that often follows, can be quite divisive. But maybe fall's favorite squash has simply been corrupted by artificial flavors and less successful pairings over recent years. However, pancakes are the ideal vehicle for pumpkin thanks to their customizable nature, and because pumpkin puree blends seamlessly in with pancake batter. They're also affordably made to accommodate for any trial and error; make pumpkin pancakes as spiced as you like, or pare them down to the fruit's subtly sweet, somewhat earthy basics.