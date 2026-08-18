Make The Prettiest Ice Cream Sandwiches With This Clever Trick

In terms of craveable desserts, homemade old-school ice cream sandwiches rank high on the list. Soft, delicious cookies with creamy, cold ice cream between offers a contrast of flavors and textures that's way more delicious than it technically should be. Making them at home also lets you mix and match cookie and ice cream selections you can't find in the grocery store's frozen food aisle, such as cherry swirl between peanut butter cookies, or coffee ice cream between snickerdoodles.

However, even if you use the internet's favorite ice cream sandwich assembly hack, DIYing these desserts rarely produces neat and tidy results. Even ice cream that's frozen solid starts to melt a bit as soon as it touches the cookies, which can make things a bit messy. Though popping them back in the freezer for a few minutes can help with this, a tasty way to make them more visually pleasing in the meantime is to simply roll them in sprinkles.

The process is pretty simple. All you have to do is pour a single layer of sprinkles onto a sheet pan, or even a plate, and roll the edge of each sandwich through them so the sprinkles evenly coat and stick to the ice cream. This forms a barrier that pretties up uneven sandwiches, and temporarily forms a barrier to help hold melting ice cream in place. Pop them in the freezer for a few minutes to help everything set, and enjoy your homemade artisanal dessert.