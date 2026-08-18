Salvador Dali Designed This Gorgeous Cutlery Set — Now Even The Replicas Go For $2,000

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Salvador Dali left a lasting impact on painting, fashion, home decor, and even fine dining. The Surrealist artist hosted and attended several grandiose gatherings, so it's not surprising he developed an interest there. In 1957, he designed a cutlery set that — like most of Dali's work — blended reality and dreams to craft a unique vision. Today, that "Ménagère Mollusc" cutlery set is coveted by museums and art collectors to the point that even replicas sell for thousands of dollars. Judging by the prices paid for these sets, it's clear that even though Dali passed nearly 40 years ago, the appeal of the world through his eyes remains. Why else would you want to eat your meal with a fork that looks like a miniature torture device?

Most eating utensils are made from silver, and Dali's set is silver gilt, which involves a gold coating, giving it a rustic, burnished look. The set includes a teaspoon and tablespoon with bowls that look like the purple bracts of artichokes, a three-prong dinner fork with an elephant head, a four-prong fork with a handle shaped like a slender fish, and two knives — one based on a snail, the other leaves. Depending on your view of Surrealism, you may find the set beautiful, or you may be like the Redditor who said, "Honestly, this looks horrible. It's pretty, but functionality is completely thrown out the window." Like them or not, one set sold for £44,000 (about $59,000 U.S. dollars). As for the replicas, one listing includes four of each piece and is available for $2,295. You're better off going to Dollar Tree for your everyday flatware.