5 Ordering Tips For The Best Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew At Starbucks

Since 2016, the Starbucks Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew has graced our presence. The lightly sweet vanilla cream blends effortlessly with the drink's smooth, rich cold brew coffee base, creating one of the most beloved menu items at the international coffee chain. It is, for many, the ideal Starbucks beverage. However, even the best coffee drink can be made better. There's always some ordering hack online that somehow unlocks more flavor from even the most iconic of drinks, such as the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. The vanilla sweet cream cold brew is no different.

With this in mind, we've gathered five of the best ordering tips to help level up, accentuate, or otherwise improve your sweet cream game. While there's nothing wrong with the original, we think the real fun of Starbucks is in making each staple drink your very own. Who knows, you might find your next signature order within this list. At the very least, you should have some seriously fun ordering tips for when you're in a coffee rut.