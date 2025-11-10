Review: Starbucks' Eggnog Cold Foam Brings Out The Holiday Spirit

Few flavors scream "Yuletide" quite like the creamy punch that party dwellers glug (especially when spiked) while trimming the tree. Yes, we're talking about eggnog, which at the world's chief coffee spot Starbucks means the Eggnog Latte is en route to us all. That's right, the popular beverage is riding into town December 2. It's arriving late to the party following a five-year hiatus, but to make up for the absence, it's also bringing a friend in tow. It's creamy, it's dreamy, it's ... Eggnog Cold Foam.

Let me be direct: I have a complicated relationship with eggnog. It's a little strange — I love anything creamy, warm, and tinged with baking spices. And our definitive eggnog recipe boasts these qualities in every sip. But there's something about the thick milkiness that doesn't jive with my typical cravings (despite adoring a good milkshake —I know, odd!). In other words, it's an acquired taste. So for many years I've considered my palate the odd man out. Yet when I received word that the coffee topper was floating into Starbucks stores, I considered it a fresh start to confronting this culinary bugbear. Testing out the whipped topping before its wintertime debut, I headed to a Manhattan location (braving the rain!) to see how it fares. Read on for my full opinion.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.