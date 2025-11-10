Review: Starbucks' Eggnog Cold Foam Brings Out The Holiday Spirit
Few flavors scream "Yuletide" quite like the creamy punch that party dwellers glug (especially when spiked) while trimming the tree. Yes, we're talking about eggnog, which at the world's chief coffee spot Starbucks means the Eggnog Latte is en route to us all. That's right, the popular beverage is riding into town December 2. It's arriving late to the party following a five-year hiatus, but to make up for the absence, it's also bringing a friend in tow. It's creamy, it's dreamy, it's ... Eggnog Cold Foam.
Let me be direct: I have a complicated relationship with eggnog. It's a little strange — I love anything creamy, warm, and tinged with baking spices. And our definitive eggnog recipe boasts these qualities in every sip. But there's something about the thick milkiness that doesn't jive with my typical cravings (despite adoring a good milkshake —I know, odd!). In other words, it's an acquired taste. So for many years I've considered my palate the odd man out. Yet when I received word that the coffee topper was floating into Starbucks stores, I considered it a fresh start to confronting this culinary bugbear. Testing out the whipped topping before its wintertime debut, I headed to a Manhattan location (braving the rain!) to see how it fares. Read on for my full opinion.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What is the Eggnog Cold Foam?
Originally a Reserves exclusive, cold foam is now one of those choices you'll find at every Starbucks. Essentially, the Eggnog Cold Foam takes one of Starbucks' signature coffee toppings and infuses it with the comforting aroma of hot, cozy eggnog. Contrary to popular belief, cold foam and steamed milk are not the same. To make cold foam requires no heat — baristas form the fluffy mousse by stirring 2% milk with sugar. In terms of what's in the Eggnog Cold Foam, there's not a lot to it. When I asked one of the company's reps to explain the recipe, they revealed that it's equal parts eggnog and dairy.
This cold foam variety is part of the recent winter menu, which will be served across Starbucks locations nationwide. Predictably, the Eggnog Cold Foam will be available only as a seasonal item, so plan accordingly. Ordering it at the counter or through the app will grant guests the option of tacking it onto their iced latte, iced coffee, cold brew, or tea beverages.
Taste test for Starbucks' Eggnog Cold Foam
For this Eggnog Cold Foam tasting, staff served it to us in a cold brew laced with vanilla syrup. Per Starbucks' representatives at the tasting, this drink best represented the median order of most patrons clocking their morning fuel. That made sense — gotta stick to the common denominator! At this point I was swiftly taken in by how nicely the cold foam complemented the cold brew, which is different from an iced coffee. Afloat the cold brew, the Eggnog Cold Foam offered a milky crown that cut straight across the dark abyss of the coffee in the cup.
Remember how I was hesitant about eggnog? From the first sip, any reservations I had about the holiday beverage basically evaporated. Let's start with the texture. It was velvety and whipped, and it maintained its fluff from beginning to end. The flavor was more of a "kiss" of eggnog, which I liked — the warming spice and sweetness were detectable, yet reserved. This permeated the cold brew quite nicely, and the mellow aftertaste it left behind made sipping enjoyable all the way through.
I should mention that the event also provided us with the original (and hot) Eggnog Latte, which I sipped for a point of reference. Even though the nutmeg-y taste came through stronger in the latte, the cold foam's subtlety worked at an advantage. Depending on the product, eggnog-flavored stuff can mimic a Yankee candle in pure spice overload, but here, the flavor was just right.
Final thoughts on Starbucks' Eggnog Cold Foam
In general, I stick to black coffee pretty religiously. Most syrups and creamers don't really appeal to me, and when I do jazz my coffee up, I usually go for milk (and just a splash). Maybe that's why the Eggnog Cold Foam ended up shocking me. The texture was super plush, the flavor was creamy and inviting, and it didn't taste processed or artificial. I didn't find that it overpowered the coffee, or for that matter, my palate. At the end of the day, it offered the proper dosage of Christmas cheer to the proceedings. My only note is the subtlety. Some folks might crave a heavier eggnog hit — in that case, it may be wise to double your shot so you taste the full brunt.
Much like the Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam from the autumn season, the taste here was incredibly versatile. There are probably no iced coffee types at Starbucks that wouldn't be elevated from this add-on, which offers a festive boost in flavor. I wouldn't pass up the occasional topping if I wanted to inject my java with a celebratory shot — and neither should you. Take a moment to reward yourself this holiday season. You won't regret it.