This Frying Method Is The Secret To Restaurant-Quality Fried Chicken

Golden-brown and wonderfully crunchy on the outside, while at the same time tender and juicy on the inside, fried chicken is almost impossible to turn down when you see it on a restaurant menu. If you make the dish at home, you might find your own results are a bit soggier and blander than what the pros produce. There are several tips and tricks you shouldn't skip for the crispiest fried chicken ever. But for Hamilton Johnson, chef and partner at the Southern-inspired restaurant Mallard in Washington, D.C., the secret behind restaurant-quality fried chicken is simply double-frying.

There are a couple of reasons why double-frying works so well. During the first round, the chicken will start to cook and the coating will begin to set. Then, a resting period in between allows the steam to escape so that the outside can dry out a little and start to get crunchy. Failing to allow the chicken to rest for at least half an hour at room temperature is the mistake that's too easy to make when double-frying chicken. Meanwhile, the second, hotter fry will remove the leftover moisture from the surface, crisping up the coating and keeping the interior incredibly tender and moist.

But nailing the timing and temperatures is essential. "Ideally, we would fry once at 335 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes," Johnson told Chowhound in an exclusive talk. "Then, when it's time to serve to customers, we will fry again at 365 degrees Fahrenheit until the inside reaches 165 degrees." He advised that home cooks should keep a close eye on the oil temperature at all times. Otherwise, you can end up with an undercooked interior or greasy breading.