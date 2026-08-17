This Frying Method Is The Secret To Restaurant-Quality Fried Chicken
Golden-brown and wonderfully crunchy on the outside, while at the same time tender and juicy on the inside, fried chicken is almost impossible to turn down when you see it on a restaurant menu. If you make the dish at home, you might find your own results are a bit soggier and blander than what the pros produce. There are several tips and tricks you shouldn't skip for the crispiest fried chicken ever. But for Hamilton Johnson, chef and partner at the Southern-inspired restaurant Mallard in Washington, D.C., the secret behind restaurant-quality fried chicken is simply double-frying.
There are a couple of reasons why double-frying works so well. During the first round, the chicken will start to cook and the coating will begin to set. Then, a resting period in between allows the steam to escape so that the outside can dry out a little and start to get crunchy. Failing to allow the chicken to rest for at least half an hour at room temperature is the mistake that's too easy to make when double-frying chicken. Meanwhile, the second, hotter fry will remove the leftover moisture from the surface, crisping up the coating and keeping the interior incredibly tender and moist.
But nailing the timing and temperatures is essential. "Ideally, we would fry once at 335 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes," Johnson told Chowhound in an exclusive talk. "Then, when it's time to serve to customers, we will fry again at 365 degrees Fahrenheit until the inside reaches 165 degrees." He advised that home cooks should keep a close eye on the oil temperature at all times. Otherwise, you can end up with an undercooked interior or greasy breading.
Restaurant-quality chicken starts long before the frying process
With that in mind, there's more to restaurant-quality fried chicken than just frying it twice. Hamilton Johnson explained that he uses a particular brine you may not have heard of if you're unfamiliar with Southern cooking methods. "We brine the chicken in a sweet tea brine for 24 hours, which keeps it juicy and flavorful," the chef emphasized. "We then dry completely and marinate in buttermilk before dredging in a seasoned flour that has potato starch and cornstarch added to it."
Sweet tea brine is effective partly because it has tannins. Now, if you're wondering what tannins exactly are, they're polyphenolic compounds that are naturally present in many plants, tea, dark chocolate, and red wine. The tannins present in the sweet tea will soften the chicken. At the same time, its sugar enhances the meat's flavor. The acidic buttermilk marinade, meanwhile, will alter the chicken's protein structure, making it even more tender. It will also add a mild tanginess. "[Our process] works because it achieves the crunchy texture that people love so much, and it can stay that way for an extended period of time," Johnson explained.
Once the brine and the marinade have done the job, double-fry the chicken and serve it hot while the coating is at its crispiest. And to make things even better, serve it with your favorite sides, whether mashed potatoes, collard greens, or coleslaw.