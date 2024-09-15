The Mistake That's Too Easy To Make When Double Frying Chicken

There's just something about frying food that makes it so delicious. For fried chicken, the soft and juicy center meat with a crisp coating is irresistible. And, the more crunchy the coating, the better — that's why we don't fry the bird once, but twice, to set the stage for that extra crunch. However, there's one simple mistake that's so easy to make when double frying that can thwart your crisping efforts: not letting the chicken rest between the two fries.

Here's what you should do. After frying the chicken pieces the first time, remove them from the oil and place them on a wire rack. Let them sit for at least 10 minutes to up to 30 minutes before frying them a second time. You can even let the pieces chill in the refrigerator overnight before that second pass through the fryer.

Now, if you compare a twice-fried chicken made this way and one that skipped the resting period, it's clear that this simple step is one way to upgrade fried chicken by contributing to an ultra-crispy coating. There's even a scientific explanation to back it.