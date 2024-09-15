The Mistake That's Too Easy To Make When Double Frying Chicken
There's just something about frying food that makes it so delicious. For fried chicken, the soft and juicy center meat with a crisp coating is irresistible. And, the more crunchy the coating, the better — that's why we don't fry the bird once, but twice, to set the stage for that extra crunch. However, there's one simple mistake that's so easy to make when double frying that can thwart your crisping efforts: not letting the chicken rest between the two fries.
Here's what you should do. After frying the chicken pieces the first time, remove them from the oil and place them on a wire rack. Let them sit for at least 10 minutes to up to 30 minutes before frying them a second time. You can even let the pieces chill in the refrigerator overnight before that second pass through the fryer.
Now, if you compare a twice-fried chicken made this way and one that skipped the resting period, it's clear that this simple step is one way to upgrade fried chicken by contributing to an ultra-crispy coating. There's even a scientific explanation to back it.
How resting chicken between fries improves the crunch
To attain any level of crunchiness on the coating of fried chicken, you must eliminate moisture from the outer layer. The more moisture that is removed, the more crunchy the chicken becomes. All this occurs when you put the chicken in hot oil to cook — the water on the surface of the chicken evaporates. However, with one fry you really can't eliminate all the moisture to reach maximum crunchiness because the chicken will overcook in the time it takes to do that. This is where rest comes, in preparation for a second fry.
A few minutes or even hours out of the hot oil gives the chicken a chance to cool down so that on the second dip, the outer surface can continue to dehydrate by evaporation without the meat overcooking. This way, you'll end up with juicy chicken and more crunch than with just one fry. And in addition to improving the crunch, your chicken will also develop a deeper golden brown color during the second fry.
Extra tips for the perfect double-fried chicken
Interestingly, that period between the first and second fry is not the only time to rest your fried chicken for improved results. The other recommended resting time is after dredging or breading your chicken, right before the first fry. This will allow the flour coating to adhere properly to the chicken so it doesn't fall off during frying. This rest should be about 15 to 30 minutes long. Avoid leaving the dredged chicken out for longer than this, though, as the coating will end up absorbing moisture from within the chicken, and easily fall off.
Another tip for the perfect double-fried chicken with maximum crunch is to use potato starch for the coating. Potato starch not only creates a crisper coating but also sustains the crunch for much longer than flour-based coating. Lastly, when frying the chicken, be mindful of the temperature of the oil and your fry times. The first fry should be done at a lower temperature (about 325 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit) for about five to six minutes, to cook the chicken through. The second fry should only be a couple of minutes at a higher temperature (about 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) to enhance the chicken's crunchiness and golden brown color. Follow these tips and you'll be munching on the most delicious crisp-tender chicken yet.