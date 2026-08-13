Ninja Creami Users Beware: The Gross Discovery One Woman Made That Everyone Should Know

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If you're squeamish, buckle up — we're about to talk about something gross. If you have a Ninja Creami at home, you likely use it frequently to whip up frozen treats, and you know the importance of giving it a thorough cleaning afterward. That being said, there are some hidden crevices in your Ninja Creami machine that can easily escape what you believe to be a solid cleaning job — namely, the area inside the outer lid. Some people on social media are reporting that ice cream is getting into the outer lid of their Ninja Creami machines, and mold and maggots are setting up camp. One TikTok account shared a story of finding maggots in ice cream that they made in their Ninja Creami, only to discover that they were living inside the lid itself.

According to the Ninja website, the machine was designed so ingredients couldn't get into the unit. Unfortunately, it's happening anyway. The inside of the outer lid is notoriously hard to clean. Even if you're scrubbing the surface of the lid and removing the rubber gasket, it can be nearly impossible to get into the area of the lid that contains the springs, but somehow, splatters of food still manage to make their way into the transparent inner lid. The mold or critters aren't always obvious, so you'll need to look closely at your lid to see whether you're having an issue (and you may want to check your other appliances while you're at it, as your blender probably isn't as clean as you think it is either). Thankfully, some people on social media have come up with ways to make sure every last bit of ice cream residue is removed.