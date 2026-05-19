To Get The Gross Gunk Out Of Your Kitchen Appliance Edges, Grab This Tool That's Already In Your Kitchen
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For most people, a clean, spotless kitchen is one of life's simple pleasures. There is something totally satisfying about sparkling counters and shining surfaces. Maybe it's because according to a 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine, a tidy space doesn't just look nice — it can also boost your mood and lower your stress levels. However, cleaning kitchen appliance edges is a next-level challenge. Trying to tidy those nooks and crannies can make you feel helpless, no matter how many cleaning products you try. But here's a surprisingly useful tip: There's a common kitchen staple that works like magic to clean your stove and countertop gap, and it's hiding in your kitchen drawer. Believe it or not, all you need is a fork — and maybe don't forget a kitchen towel or a clean cloth along with it.
Naturally, the edges are some of the spots in your kitchen that you're probably forgetting to clean. But they can collect all kinds of grime, whether that's dust, grease, food residue — you name it, it can collect there. And apart from looking and smelling unpleasant, this build-up can moreover pose a real hygiene risk, because it can promote bacterial growth. Even worse, it can attract various insects and rodents, which is the last thing anyone wants to see crawling around their kitchen. That's exactly why this simple fork hack can make such a big difference. So how exactly does it work? It's actually easier than you'd expect and requires literally zero effort.
Say goodbye to the gross gunk in your kitchen in just seconds
Perhaps the best part about this technique is that it requires no special tools or expensive cleaning agents to work. All you need is an ordinary fork from your kitchen drawer, though it's probably wise not to grab your grandma's favorite heirloom silverware. An Ultra-Absorbent Basic Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, which is easily available on Amazon — or even a simple paper towel in its place — is the second thing you'll need for this cleaning method.
To begin with, wrap the fork with the cloth or the towel. It will help keep your kitchen surfaces safe from damage as you reach into the gaps. Once done, the only thing you need to do is just slide the contraption along the edges around your sink, cabinet grooves, or tile corners. The hack is also incredibly useful for cleaning the narrow spaces around the stovetops, which often trap grease or burnt food remains. You'll notice the grime loosening and coming right off within seconds.
For even better results, lightly spray the cloth with an all-purpose cleaner or degreaser. This will help break down grease and food residue more quickly. If you're dealing with tougher buildup, just spray the cleaner directly onto the edge and let it sit for a while before trying the method. That said, if by any chance you're out of cleaning products, mixing together some warm water with dish soap can work well, too. Ultimately, you can also try applying baking soda and vinegar, but make sure the surface can safely handle them first.