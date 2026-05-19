To Get The Gross Gunk Out Of Your Kitchen Appliance Edges, Grab This Tool That's Already In Your Kitchen

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For most people, a clean, spotless kitchen is one of life's simple pleasures. There is something totally satisfying about sparkling counters and shining surfaces. Maybe it's because according to a 2022 study published in the National Library of Medicine, a tidy space doesn't just look nice — it can also boost your mood and lower your stress levels. However, cleaning kitchen appliance edges is a next-level challenge. Trying to tidy those nooks and crannies can make you feel helpless, no matter how many cleaning products you try. But here's a surprisingly useful tip: There's a common kitchen staple that works like magic to clean your stove and countertop gap, and it's hiding in your kitchen drawer. Believe it or not, all you need is a fork — and maybe don't forget a kitchen towel or a clean cloth along with it.

Naturally, the edges are some of the spots in your kitchen that you're probably forgetting to clean. But they can collect all kinds of grime, whether that's dust, grease, food residue — you name it, it can collect there. And apart from looking and smelling unpleasant, this build-up can moreover pose a real hygiene risk, because it can promote bacterial growth. Even worse, it can attract various insects and rodents, which is the last thing anyone wants to see crawling around their kitchen. That's exactly why this simple fork hack can make such a big difference. So how exactly does it work? It's actually easier than you'd expect and requires literally zero effort.