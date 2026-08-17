Steal Gordon Ramsay's 2-Step Technique To Make Chopped Herbs 10x More Flavorful

Fresh herbs introduce flavorful color to all manner of dishes. You'll see as much mint, lavender, and other fresh herbs paired with sweet treats like chocolate as you'll find classics like rosemary and thyme covering a wide variety of savory roasts. And, considering you've gone through all the trouble of sourcing, washing, and, just as importantly, drying said botanicals, you may as well know how to properly chop them, too. It may sound a little arduous than, you know, just running a knife through the stuff, but there's a more precise way to get those tasty springs and leaves into ideal cooking condition. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay lays out a two-step process for what he calls "the proper way to chop fresh herbs to get maximum flavor" in an Ultimate Cookery Course clip on YouTube. It involves first stacking the herbs, then rolling them into a bundle before slicing through like they're a single unit.

"The secret is to chop them, not bruise them," Ramsay asserts. Bruising has its place, but it can let precious flavor and fragrance escape. A chopped herb is exemplified by clean lines like lovely bits resembling ribbons or confetti. It looks professional when topped on your plates. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a totally bruised herb is more like the mint you'd find muddled at the bottom of a mojito glass; a swampy tangle of pummelled plant cells. Ramsay achieves the former effect with his neat two-step technique. This better creates a uniform finish and ensures that your herbs retain maximum flavor as opposed to the less elegantly pulverized and bruised outcome one might get by simply hacking away and hoping for the best.