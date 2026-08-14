7 Nespresso Coffee Makers With Deep Discounts In August 2026

The first Nespresso model, the C-100, made four different coffee blends, which is far fewer than what the Nespresso coffee machines of today can make. These days, there are over 30 different coffee blends. Chowhound ranked 17 of Vertuo's, and if you're still concerned about not liking a flavor before shelling out money for a big box of them, you can try Nespresso pods before you buy, making these machines as risk-free a purchase as you can make these days. But just because you can always find a Nespresso machine within your budget doesn't mean you should pay full price.

If you've been holding out for a good sale on a Nespresso machine, these deep discounts are just one reason to get a new coffee maker in August 2026. Whether you need a machine that can make a small espresso for your lattes or macchiatos or a full-size cup of regular coffee, these discounted Nespresso coffee makers are worth your time.