7 Nespresso Coffee Makers With Deep Discounts In August 2026
The first Nespresso model, the C-100, made four different coffee blends, which is far fewer than what the Nespresso coffee machines of today can make. These days, there are over 30 different coffee blends. Chowhound ranked 17 of Vertuo's, and if you're still concerned about not liking a flavor before shelling out money for a big box of them, you can try Nespresso pods before you buy, making these machines as risk-free a purchase as you can make these days. But just because you can always find a Nespresso machine within your budget doesn't mean you should pay full price.
If you've been holding out for a good sale on a Nespresso machine, these deep discounts are just one reason to get a new coffee maker in August 2026. Whether you need a machine that can make a small espresso for your lattes or macchiatos or a full-size cup of regular coffee, these discounted Nespresso coffee makers are worth your time.
Vertuo Pop+ (six colors)
The Vertuo Pop+ is Nespresso's most compact coffee maker, perfect if you're looking to save. It takes just a half a minute to warm up the water and brews five different cup sizes, from espresso to extra large, iced or hot. It comes in a wide variety of colors, but you can't get them all at this low price. Your color options at this deep discount are black, dark gray, candy pink, coconut white, lilac, or beige, and it's the only sub-$100 model on the list.
Purchase the Vertuo Pop+ for $89.99 (originally $129.99).
Vertuo Pop+ Blue Bottle
It's the Vertuo Pop+, but this one is a limited edition made in partnership with Blue Bottle Coffee. The larger water tank on this one is 37 ounces (46% bigger than the regular Pop+'s 25-ounce tank), ensuring you have enough water to brew up to three 12-ounce coffees or 27 espressos before you need to add more water (one more and nine more than the regular Pop+, respectively). The downside is that this one only comes in white. The upside is that white matches just about everything.
Purchase the Vertuo Pop+ Blue Bottle for $99.99 (originally $139.99).
Relove Vertuo Next (three colors)
This Relove Vertuo Next is a refurbished model from Nespresso. That means this one was sold and returned, possibly because of a problem, then restored to nearly new condition. This Relove Vertuo Next is larger than the Vertuo Pop+ and gives you more brewing options: seven different sizes, from ristretto (0.84 ounces) to extra large (12 ounces). It comes with a one-year warranty, and you can get it at this price in dark gray, light gray, or white.
Purchase the Relove Vertuo Next for $109.99 (originally $139.99).
Vertuo Pop+ Samra Origins bundle (two colors)
This coffee maker is the same compact design as the other Pop+ models, but the Samra Origins bundle is a collab with musician The Weeknd. It comes with 10 Togetherness Blend coffee pods (a nod to his mother Samra's Ethiopian heritage). The bundle also comes with a tumbler, and everything is decorated with a unique green or yellow design. This is a great match for someone who's a fan of The Weeknd or just can't get enough of Ethiopian coffee's beautifully complex flavors.
Purchase the Vertuo Pop+ Samra Origins Bundle for $129.49 (originally $149.99).
Vertuo Pop+ with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother bundle (five colors)
If you love whipping up cappuccinos, lattes, or macchiatos but are lacking precious countertop space, this compact Vertuo Pop+ bundle comes with the Aeroccino3 Milk Frother (ordinarily $100 alone) so you can froth up some milk or cream with every brew. It comes in a wide variety of colors to match your kitchen's aesthetic. Just be aware that only the Pacific blue, beige, dark gray, coconut white, and lilac come at this low price.
Purchase the Vertuo Pop+ with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother bundle for $129.99 (originally $179.99).
Vertuo Pop+ Blue Bottle with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother bundle
This Vertuo Pop+ Blue Bottle, made in partnership with Blue Bottle Coffee, comes with the Aeroccino3 Milk Frother (regular price $100) so you can make those delicious lattes, macchiatos, and cappuccinos and get the larger 37-ounce water reservoir the Blue Bottle model is known for to boot. This machine only comes in white, but an extra nine espressos per reservoir might be worth the sacrifice, especially if the machine matches or isn't in a prominent place.
Purchase the Vertuo Pop+ Blue Bottle with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother bundle for $139.99 (originally $189.99).
Relove Vertuo Next Aeroccino3 Milk Frother bundle (three colors)
The Relove refurbished products also come in bundles. This refurbed Vertuo Next comes with the Aeroccino3 milk frother ($100 new) and a sleek Nespresso coffee cup. Its footprint is bigger than the Pop+, but it also makes more sizes of coffee than the Pop+ model and has a bigger 37-ounce reservoir. At this price, it's only available in dark gray, light gray, or white.
Purchase the Relove Vertuo Next Aeroccino3 Milk Frother bundle for $159.99.