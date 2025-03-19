Yes, You Can Try Nespresso Pods Before Buying. Here's How

With all the different Nespresso pods out there, there are always new roasts to try. So, what's stopping us from straying from our favorite finds? Well, with some pod packs selling for $45 a pop, like the Indonesia Master Origin Dark Roast, it makes sense that customers would prefer not to buy these blind. Luckily, you don't have to gamble on whether or not you'll like the flavor. Instead, you can find two ways to try Nespresso pods before buying.

For the first way, head to a nearby Nespresso boutique. Here is where you can taste some free samples. At these shops customers have the option to try a pod before buying, so you can decide if your latte tastes funky before leaving the door. Employees can even recommend pods based on personal preferences to help narrow down the lineup. To find out if there's a store near you, head to the Nespresso website and use the store locator.

Before you go, know that every location is different. Some stores might let you try as many pods as you'd like, while others will cut you off. Other stores might offer samples from just one featured line. Either way, these boutiques offer at least a chance to sample Nespresso's beloved coffee pods without having to fork over the cash.