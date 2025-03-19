Yes, You Can Try Nespresso Pods Before Buying. Here's How
With all the different Nespresso pods out there, there are always new roasts to try. So, what's stopping us from straying from our favorite finds? Well, with some pod packs selling for $45 a pop, like the Indonesia Master Origin Dark Roast, it makes sense that customers would prefer not to buy these blind. Luckily, you don't have to gamble on whether or not you'll like the flavor. Instead, you can find two ways to try Nespresso pods before buying.
For the first way, head to a nearby Nespresso boutique. Here is where you can taste some free samples. At these shops customers have the option to try a pod before buying, so you can decide if your latte tastes funky before leaving the door. Employees can even recommend pods based on personal preferences to help narrow down the lineup. To find out if there's a store near you, head to the Nespresso website and use the store locator.
Before you go, know that every location is different. Some stores might let you try as many pods as you'd like, while others will cut you off. Other stores might offer samples from just one featured line. Either way, these boutiques offer at least a chance to sample Nespresso's beloved coffee pods without having to fork over the cash.
Receive free samples with every online order
If the nearest Nespresso boutique is hours away, don't gas up the car quite yet. Instead, turn to Nespresso's website for more free pods. Nespresso gives out two free samples of its coffee pods with every online order. To get a few of your own, just add your usual items to the cart and get the option to add free samples at checkout. Customers can choose from two different sample packs here: a Vertuo box or an original.
This feature lets customers buy the pods they know they love while trying something — all without committing to purchasing a sleeve of ten pods they might not enjoy. Some customers have complained that this feature isn't available on the app, so stick to the website if you want the free coffee. And for all those new to Nespresso, the brand also offers welcome gifts to new customers on their first two website orders.
If you've exhausted all these options and still aren't satisfied, Nespresso offers an in-depth analysis of each pod on its website, digging into everything from the coffee's flavors to the numbers on the pods. You might not be able to try every pod at once, but you can read about all a pod's origins, how fresh the coffee is, and what it tastes like to decide which pick is best for you.