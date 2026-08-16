Do Any Grocery Stores Have Penny Deals Like Dollar General?

Dollar General is a nationwide retailer known for its steep discounts on groceries, household items, and various other everyday products. Although many items hover around a dollar (as, of course, the chain's name suggests), there's an entire subculture dedicated to tracking down the store's somewhat secretive penny deals. You can snag Dollar General's penny discounts if you know where to look and act quickly, but what if you don't live near one? Although the hush-hush nature of Dollar General's penny items may seem to suggest that other stores could also have their own unadvertised 1-cent deals, the unfortunate news is that you aren't likely to find them elsewhere, at least not at traditional grocery stores. That's right — as much of a bummer as it may be, penny deals just aren't considered a thing at your regular supermarket.

What you can find instead, though, is the occasional grocery item on sale for less than a dollar (and this doesn't just include those insanely cheap single-priced bananas at Trader Joe's). Walmart, in particular, regularly offers sale items at $1 or less, and Kroger also has weekly digital deals with lowered prices. Even notoriously pricey Whole Foods has some options for budget shoppers, like $1 oysters on Fridays for Amazon Prime members. Most regular groceries also have in-store discount shelves or tables worth checking while you're browsing in person too; you may not be able to find anything comparable to Dollar General's penny prices, but savings are there.