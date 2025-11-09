Yes, Dollar Tree Has 'Penny Items,' But There's A Catch
For a store already known for its cheap prices, there's a little secret to even better deals at Dollar Tree with Bonus Buys. But there's another lesser-known tactic: scoring items for just a penny. Before you rush to stock up on a range of everyday items and surprisingly fancy foods you can buy at Dollar Tree, there are a few things to know about this too-good-to-be-true deal.
There's a lot of online buzz about finding piles of items at the store for just one cent. Redditors have shared stories of finding everything from boxes of candy to party supplies. A penny item is one that Dollar Tree has marked down because it's either out of season, recalled, discontinued, or no longer carried in the system. Technically, items reduced to a penny aren't meant to be sold — employees are supposed to remove them from shelves or even destroy them. But often, these items get misplaced or overlooked, giving a lucky customer a literal steal. That said, Dollar Tree's policy warns that any employee who sells a penny item risks termination, since it can be considered theft.
How to find penny items at Dollar Tree
So, how are people actually getting these 1-cent items if it's against company policy? It mostly comes down to dumb luck and who you have ringing you up. Dollar Tree employees on Reddit have shared their experiences. Some employees admitted the markdowns sometimes slipped past them during busy shifts. As one wrote, "I don't always look and watch the screen every time I scan items... I've definitely accidentally sold some penny items."
If you spot a penny item at your local Dollar Tree, it doesn't hurt to try — but be ready to walk away empty-handed, since it's ultimately up to the cashier or manager to decide what happens. You could also try your luck midweek, when stores are less busy — and avoiding Saturdays, often considered the worst day of the week to shop at Dollar Tree. A few bargain hunters have even claimed success in finding discarded penny items in the dumpster outside the store.
To find out what might be a penny item on any given day, check couponing sites as they often share current items that are marked down for a penny, though there's no guarantee you'll be able to save a buck by trying your luck. Still, for bargain hunters, the thrill of the chase might be worth every cent.