Yes, Dollar Tree Has 'Penny Items,' But There's A Catch

So, how are people actually getting these 1-cent items if it's against company policy? It mostly comes down to dumb luck and who you have ringing you up. Dollar Tree employees on Reddit have shared their experiences. Some employees admitted the markdowns sometimes slipped past them during busy shifts. As one wrote, "I don't always look and watch the screen every time I scan items... I've definitely accidentally sold some penny items."

If you spot a penny item at your local Dollar Tree, it doesn't hurt to try — but be ready to walk away empty-handed, since it's ultimately up to the cashier or manager to decide what happens. You could also try your luck midweek, when stores are less busy — and avoiding Saturdays, often considered the worst day of the week to shop at Dollar Tree. A few bargain hunters have even claimed success in finding discarded penny items in the dumpster outside the store.

To find out what might be a penny item on any given day, check couponing sites as they often share current items that are marked down for a penny, though there's no guarantee you'll be able to save a buck by trying your luck. Still, for bargain hunters, the thrill of the chase might be worth every cent.