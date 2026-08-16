'#1 Fried Chicken In America' — Why You Can't Skip Smashburger's Sister Chain

The joy of Jollibee doesn't stop with the chicken, or even its gravy. Because the chain is based in the Philippines (it's also the largest fast food chain there), its side dishes are unique. Jollibee is already famous for its Jolly Spaghetti with ground beef, sliced sausage, and a sweet tomato sauce. You should also try Jollibee's adobo rice with chunks of pork inside (or try making your own adobo rice). Then there's Jollibee's Palabok Fiesta, a bed of noodles covered in a garlicky pork sauce and sliced hard-boiled eggs.

So, while Smashburger is better known in the United States, Jollibee is not really the "little sister" in this corporate relationship. In fact, it was Jollibee Group that purchased Smashburger in 2018, not the other way around. Just one year after the Smashburger acquisition, it also purchased the classic California chain The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

If you haven't heard of Jollibee, it might be because Jollibee's strategy to grow in the United States involves opening locations in areas with an existing Filipino population. This gives each location a group of people it doesn't need to win over. At the start of 2026, there were 107 Jollibee locations in the United States (and over 1,700 worldwide). The company has a goal of 500 locations in the U.S. by 2030. These locations have been enough to push Jollibee's fried chicken to the top of USA Today readers' tastes.