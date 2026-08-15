5 Ordering Tips For The Most Delicious Iced Coffee At Dunkin'
If you run on Dunkin' (like so many of us), there's a good chance you already have a go-to iced coffee order. Maybe you like to switch things up every now and again, trading out your long-standing toasted almond iced coffee order for your favorite seasonal offerings from the chain (let's be real, it doesn't get much better than a cookie butter iced coffee if you have a sweet tooth). That being said, there's always room for improvement, and we've got a few ideas you can put to good use to transform your Dunkin' iced coffee order from "pretty good" to "absolutely perfect."
Take note of these tips before the next time you hit up the drive-thru at your local Dunkin'. Whether you're in the mood for something super indulgent, an ultra-smooth cold brew (the best iced coffee you can possibly order at Dunkin', in our opinion) or ways to try new flavors, we've got you covered. Ready? Pull up your Dunkin' app, order an iced coffee, and get ready to create the caffeinated stuff that dreams are made of.
Mix and match flavors
While adding a single flavor to your iced coffee can be delicious, you don't have to stick to just one option. Mixing and matching flavors can create a ton of new taste experiences. An important note before we dive into our favorite combinations: at Dunkin', there's a difference between flavor swirls and flavor shots. Flavor swirls are sweetened, adding both flavor and sugar to your drink. Flavor shots add flavor, but no sweetness, so if you're going with a flavor shot but still want a sweet drink, you may need to add a different type of flavor on top of it.
The world is your oyster when it comes to iced coffee flavor combinations at Dunkin', but there are a few tried-and-true favorites that you might want to test out the next time you're making an order. If you're a fan of Nutella, try combining the mocha flavor swirl and the hazelnut flavor shot. Can't seem to get enough Samoa Girl Scout cookies? Try asking for caramel and mocha flavor swirls plus a coconut flavor shot. Blueberry flavor shots combined with French vanilla flavor swirls is a popular combo for those who enjoy a fruity twist on their iced coffee (when you get home, add a dash of maple syrup to transform your coffee into a blueberry waffle dream).
Try a sweet drizzle or crumble
You can jazz your iced coffee up even further by asking for drizzle or dessert crumbles on top of your drink. While you might typically get a flavor drizzle over the top of the whipped cream that tops off signature lattes at Dunkin', you can also add drizzles to iced coffees (even if you're not getting whipped cream on top). Drizzles and crumbles can both be seasonal, so you'll need to make peace with the fact that you could create your perfect drink with these two options only to have it disappear after a few months.
Caramel and mocha drizzles are common go-tos to add a bit of sweetness to the top of your iced coffee. When Dunkin' offers its cookie butter latte, you can often get cookie crumbles on top of your iced coffee. If it happens to be Oreo latte season, you'll be able to get some crushed-up Oreos to top off your drink. If you really want to go big and add some serious sweetness, try getting the candy bar crumbles the chain offers around Halloween — they're to die for. While you certainly can add a drizzle to any iced coffee, it makes sense to add crumbles to drinks that have a surface to catch them — for example, those that are topped with whipped cream or cold foam.
Top off your iced coffee with cold foam
If you were initially confused by the idea of cold foam, join the club. Most of us — myself included — think of steamed milk on a hot drink if we're in the mood for a frothy layer on top of coffee, but cold foam is different. It turns out that it's actually quite a treat, especially if you're a fan of iced coffee that's on the sweeter side. Unlike traditional creamer, cold foam is a dairy-based coffee addition that's placed on top of your iced coffee rather than mixed into the drink. If you prefer for every drop of your coffee to taste perfectly sweet, cold foam may not be the right fit for you. If you're someone who actually wants to taste the coffee rather than just added flavors and sweetness, adding cold foam to your iced coffee will likely be right up your alley.
Cold foam allows you to enjoy the contrast between the sweetness of the foam and the acidity of the coffee, which can be an interesting change if you usually get milk or creamer mixed directly into your drink. Dunkin' coffees topped with cold foam are served a special lid that allows you to get a little bit of cold foam with every sip. Bonus: cold foam creates a nice canvas for the flavor drizzles and dessert crumbles we mentioned earlier.
Try adding cream instead of milk
Finally, if you want something absolutely decadent, forget adding milk to your iced coffee — ask for cream instead. Dunkin' offers light cream, which is a blend of milk and cream (plus a few stabilizers) that will add a velvety touch to your drink. When you add fat to coffee, the texture becomes a little more smooth (and can help to mute some of your iced coffee's bitterness, which is helpful for those of us who could never dream of enjoying a straight-up black cup of Joe).
While flavor swirls certainly add a touch of creaminess to iced coffee, they don't contain fat (they're made with sweetened condensed nonfat milk), so they won't provide the same smooth feel that you'll get from adding cream. To specify how much cream you'd like in your coffee, head into the app, click on dairy, and navigate to cream. From there, you'll select a number — Dunkin' typically puts two creams in a small coffee, three in a medium, etc. If you'd like extra, just ramp up the number a bit.
Ask for liquid sugar instead of granulated
The rules on the type of sugar used in iced coffee vary from one Dunkin' to another, but if you're someone who can't stand the grit of granulated sugar in iced coffee (and how it takes forever to dissolve), it's worth asking for liquid sugar. Granulated sugar dissolves more slowly in cold liquids than in hot, so it makes sense to ask for the liquid stuff in icy beverages. If you're ordering through the app, be sure to select "liquid cane sugar" instead of "sugar" in the sweetener dropdown menu.
Some Dunkin' locations put liquid sugar in iced coffees automatically, but others only do so by customer request, according to Dunkin' fans on Reddit. If you're putting some of our earlier tips (specifically, adding flavor swirls or cold foam) to good use for the first time, you might want to take it easy on the liquid sugar. Both flavor swirls and cold foam add sugar to your drink on their own, so adding liquid sugar in addition to those options might result in a too-sweet cup.