Where Is The Most Expensive Steakhouse In America?

There are steakhouses that have been around for well over a century, steakhouses with Michelin stars, and chain restaurants that serve steak. There's even a dedicated list of the 101 best steak restaurants in the world. Many of these dens of glitz and glamour tout pricey specially sourced cuts of beef and selections of wine for their elite clientele. But which one in America is the most expensive? How much you want to splurge on your steakhouse dinner depends on your goal for the night. Are you looking to try the most expensive beef cut, or the most expensive overall dinner spot? Two restaurants that fit the bill — literally — are Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco and SW Steakhouse in Las Vegas.

At the center of both of these restaurants, as well as many other upscale steakhouses adorned with Michelin stars and seen on other reputable lists, is Wagyu beef. Wagyu isn't a cut of meat — it refers to four breeds of Japanese cows known for their sensational marbling, which are graded on their yield (A, B, or C), as well as quality (on a scale of one to five, with five being the highest). Whether it comes from Japan or from other countries raising Wagyu-Angus crossbreeds, like Australia and the United States, all Wagyu comes with a hefty price tag (and, depending on where they're sourced from and how long they're aged for, that price tag can increase in a dramatic fashion).