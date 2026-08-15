Where Is The Most Expensive Steakhouse In America?
There are steakhouses that have been around for well over a century, steakhouses with Michelin stars, and chain restaurants that serve steak. There's even a dedicated list of the 101 best steak restaurants in the world. Many of these dens of glitz and glamour tout pricey specially sourced cuts of beef and selections of wine for their elite clientele. But which one in America is the most expensive? How much you want to splurge on your steakhouse dinner depends on your goal for the night. Are you looking to try the most expensive beef cut, or the most expensive overall dinner spot? Two restaurants that fit the bill — literally — are Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco and SW Steakhouse in Las Vegas.
At the center of both of these restaurants, as well as many other upscale steakhouses adorned with Michelin stars and seen on other reputable lists, is Wagyu beef. Wagyu isn't a cut of meat — it refers to four breeds of Japanese cows known for their sensational marbling, which are graded on their yield (A, B, or C), as well as quality (on a scale of one to five, with five being the highest). Whether it comes from Japan or from other countries raising Wagyu-Angus crossbreeds, like Australia and the United States, all Wagyu comes with a hefty price tag (and, depending on where they're sourced from and how long they're aged for, that price tag can increase in a dramatic fashion).
Niku Steakhouse, a Michelin-starred marvel
For those seeking out what might be the priciest steak in America, head to Niku Steakhouse in San Francisco. Located in The Golden City's Design District, the Michelin-starred eatery from Omakase Restaurant Group boasts an in-house, dry-aging program that's "driven by the terroir of Northern California," per the restaurant's website. Led by Executive Chef Dustin Falcon (formerly of lauded establishments including Lazy Bear and The French Laundry), the 60-seat eatery serves up prime cuts of beef via Japanese binchotan and yakiniku grills.
Wagyu beef is the name of the game here, making appearances throughout the menu, including Niku's famous buckwheat Parker House rolls served with a Wagyu-miso butter, and the restaurant's Wagyu fat brownie. The most expensive cut on the menu, the A5 Bushu from Japan's Saitama Prefecture, is priced between $160 and $300; a Wagyu tasting is also on offer for $275 and $375.
SW Steakhouse, the more the merrier
For those who are all in and hoping to set a world record for the most expensive restaurant dinner bill, head to SW Steakhouse at The Wynn in Las Vegas. Debuting in 2005 (and coinciding with the resort's opening), The Wynn's flagship restaurant serves up rare cuts of beef available exclusively at the five-star resort and casino. The kitchen, helmed by Executive Chef Mark LoRusso, creates show-stopping pieces at astounding prices. The Seafood Spectacular — a glamorous seafood tower featuring Main lobster, king crab legs, jumbo shrimp, oysters, crab cocktail, tuna crudo, and scallop ceviche — will set the table back a cool $199. A Regiis Ova Golden Ossetra caviar service for $250 or $375 for 28 grams or 50 grams, respectively.
What you come to SW for is the A5 Japanese Wagyu. The Yonezawa Gyu Oguni beef from the Yamagata Prefecture comes in tenderloin, ribeye loin, and rib cap cuts. The 4-ounce minimum runs for $345, with $85 per additional ounce. There's also American Wagyu on the menu from Snake River Farms (aged for 21 days, $148) and Grazing Star Ranch in Freedom, Wyoming (market price) — both of which are exclusive to the Wynn Las Vegas. Guests also have the option to top their steaks with additional items including Alaskan king crab and asparagus, served Oscar-style ($65), Maine lobster and citrus herb bugger ($58), or Burgundy black truffle butter ($18). Cap this off with one of the restaurant's (many) wines from their extensive list, and you're looking at a grand total fit for a king.