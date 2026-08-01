Where To Find The Best Steakhouse In The US

There are a lot of steakhouses that might claim to be the best in the United States. A few that might top some lists include spots like Peter Luger in New York City, The Golden Steer in Las Vegas (a Frank Sinatra favorite), or Niku in San Francisco. But, according to The World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants list, the top U.S. spot goes to The Eighty Six in New York.

Founded in London, The World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants has been updated annually since 2018 — with ranking criteria based on factors like meat quality and variety, service, ambience, wine list, and interior design. As the holder of the top U.S. spot — and the #12 spot overall in the world — The Eighty Six looks to have most, if not all, the criteria that this list is looking for. The World's Best ranking writeup noted that the restaurant is one of the highest new entries to this list in 2026, saying, "The Eighty Six sets a new standard for what a modern steak restaurant can be in New York: deeply rooted in place, uncompromising in sourcing and mature enough to let the beef do the talking."

About that beef — as you might expect, the menu at a steakhouse of this quality comes with a price, though it's not near as costly as some other high-end steakhouses. Choices include a 12-ounce bone-in Wagyu New York Strip for $90, a 30-day dry-aged 14-ounce ribeye for $69, an eight-ounce filet mignon for $69, and a 14-day dry-aged six-ounce rib cap (also referred to as a "deckle") for $85. The Eighty Six also offers a citrus fed A8 Wagyu strip for market price, as well as a mix of seafood and pasta dishes, a raw bar, along with classic sides like mashed potatoes, creamed spinach gratin, and a delicious-sounding creamed corn pot pie.