Everyone Had This Fridge Accessory In The '90s, But Appliance Makers Want It Gone For Good
If you think refrigerator magnets are the one thing that aren't controversial, you'd be wrong. Some appliance manufacturers find refrigerator magnets tacky, saying they ruin the clean lines of their products and give kitchens a cluttered appearance. Though they can't exactly tell homeowners to stop displaying their homemade Scrabble tile fridge magnets and homemade magnetic Dollar Tree drink mix stations, they can stop using magnetic materials on the outside of their refrigerators (and some already have).
That's right, showing off that collection of adorable DIY thrift store china plate magnets or indicating where you've traveled worldwide via fun, inexpensive, carry-on-friendly trinkets is no longer a given — it's a specialized feature. This is especially true of pricier fridge models designed to mimic the soft lines and brightly colored units popular throughout the 1950s and '60s. The irony here is that the 1950s were originally when refrigerators began being manufactured with magnetic materials, which led to the invention and explosion of the fridge magnet industry.
By the '90s, fridge magnets were so ubiquitous and banal that it was odd if someone didn't have any, and odder still if that homey magnetic clutter didn't include at least one grocery list and a slew of important phone numbers and reminders. However, with today's trend back toward intentional minimalism, magnets may soon join Tuscan-style kitchen decor, wallpaper borders, and mauve and French blue color schemes in the heap of defunct decor trends.
Ways to keep the magnetic magic alive
Despite this trend, magnet-loving millennials need not despair. It seems to be limited to luxury and specialty refrigerator manufacturers, at least for the time being. While Smeg, Electrolux, and similar brands have decided fridge magnets are an unnecessary, cluttered remnant of the past, budget-friendly brands, such as GE, LG, and Whirlpool, seem to be keeping their magnetic personalities intact. This may be a relief to many a '90s kid determined to hang onto nostalgia through the display of colorful, fun magnetic tchotchkes.
If you find your new fridge to be unexpectedly free of magnetic materials, there are other ways to enjoy the fun, vintage clip magnets you pocketed from your parents' house. The simplest solution is to purchase or make a custom linen board using a magnetic panel instead of a cork board. The magnets should still be able to stick through the thin fabric, and it offers a stylish way to organize your collection and showcase important information and reminders.
If you collect a specific type of magnet, such as travel souvenirs, you can also showcase your collection like an art display with a custom magnet display board. An online search quickly reveals ferromagnetic panels with city skylines, forest trees, or desert silhouettes cut into them, along with map-themed boards or boards simply labeled with your family name. Choose a color and style that goes with your kitchen's decor for a display method that's equally practical and fun.