Everyone Had This Fridge Accessory In The '90s, But Appliance Makers Want It Gone For Good

If you think refrigerator magnets are the one thing that aren't controversial, you'd be wrong. Some appliance manufacturers find refrigerator magnets tacky, saying they ruin the clean lines of their products and give kitchens a cluttered appearance. Though they can't exactly tell homeowners to stop displaying their homemade Scrabble tile fridge magnets and homemade magnetic Dollar Tree drink mix stations, they can stop using magnetic materials on the outside of their refrigerators (and some already have).

That's right, showing off that collection of adorable DIY thrift store china plate magnets or indicating where you've traveled worldwide via fun, inexpensive, carry-on-friendly trinkets is no longer a given — it's a specialized feature. This is especially true of pricier fridge models designed to mimic the soft lines and brightly colored units popular throughout the 1950s and '60s. The irony here is that the 1950s were originally when refrigerators began being manufactured with magnetic materials, which led to the invention and explosion of the fridge magnet industry.

By the '90s, fridge magnets were so ubiquitous and banal that it was odd if someone didn't have any, and odder still if that homey magnetic clutter didn't include at least one grocery list and a slew of important phone numbers and reminders. However, with today's trend back toward intentional minimalism, magnets may soon join Tuscan-style kitchen decor, wallpaper borders, and mauve and French blue color schemes in the heap of defunct decor trends.