This Affordable Dollar Tree DIY Transforms Fridge Magnets Into A Mini Beverage Station

This magnetic holder is also a nice kitchen hack for families. You, as a parent or caregiver, can control what drink mixes your kids use by only putting what you want them to have in the pockets. You could also have some for yourself or older kids by placing them at the top of your fridge at a high level where younger ones can't reach. Then put some at a lower level with just juice or non-sugary drink mixes for the little ones.

You can also use this hack for little ones by adding the number of drink mixes your kids can use each day. Try also adding straws to the holder so kids can fully make a drink by themselves. Make water bottles accessible, whether in the fridge or nearby, with drink mixes and straws in the magnetic locker boxes.

You could also use this kitchen hack as a way to limit the amount of energy drink mixes you use. Add your mixes for the day or week, and then when you're out, you're out. Only restock the next day or week, depending on which one you choose to do. Add more pockets for more drink mixes. For example, one pocket can be for energy drinks, and another can be for your favorite caffeine-free Liquid I.V. flavors. There are endless ways you can use this extra space to fit your kitchen's needs.