The Cheap Thrift Find That Turns Into The Chicest Fridge Magnets You'll Ever See

In many homes, the refrigerator is the gallery wall of the kitchen. You might not have the surface area (or want to risk the stovetop splatter) to truly express the aesthetic displayed throughout the rest of your space, but that big metal box can be your magnet for, well, magnets. We favor Findmag's discreet little magnetic discs for securing things like particularly stylish postcards from abroad or cocktail napkin sketches of menacing birds you once saw, and you can also attach them to otherwise impractical but pretty thrift store finds for larger scale attractors.

Petite dishes or dessert plates are tops for transforming into unique magnets. You can also occasionally pull double shopping duty if you're already browsing for teacups to use as cuter scoops for sugar, flour, and other ingredients. Simply set aside any saucers for what is perhaps one of the easiest DIY projects you'll tackle all year. This is applicable, it probably goes without saying, to any lighter piece of porcelain, ceramic, or other material that's untethered from any matching set.