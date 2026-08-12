The Discontinued 2000s Campbell's Soups You Can Still Find At Dollar General For $1.25

Grocery prices have increased tremendously in recent years, but there are still a few stores where you can find good-quality food on a budget. Dollar General, for example, offers shelf-stable groceries at low prices, with some Dollar Generals even offering fresh produce and meats. If you search the shelves, you just might find one Campbell's staple soup line from the early 2000s that you can't find at typical grocery stores: Campbell's Kitchen Classics soups.

The Kitchen Classics line was first introduced back in 2004 as a means of replacing the previously introduced Campbell's Classics soup line. Kitchen Classics was designed as an upgrade, with bolder flavors and more meat and vegetables in each can. But these days, you can only find them at dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar. The price varies depending on the size of the can, the store where it's sold, and the store's location. And based on a search of certain regions on Campbell's Where to Buy page, the soups aren't available in every part of the country, though you can buy them online from outlets like Dollar General and Amazon (just be warned that Amazon charges twice as much).