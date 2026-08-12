The Discontinued 2000s Campbell's Soups You Can Still Find At Dollar General For $1.25
Grocery prices have increased tremendously in recent years, but there are still a few stores where you can find good-quality food on a budget. Dollar General, for example, offers shelf-stable groceries at low prices, with some Dollar Generals even offering fresh produce and meats. If you search the shelves, you just might find one Campbell's staple soup line from the early 2000s that you can't find at typical grocery stores: Campbell's Kitchen Classics soups.
The Kitchen Classics line was first introduced back in 2004 as a means of replacing the previously introduced Campbell's Classics soup line. Kitchen Classics was designed as an upgrade, with bolder flavors and more meat and vegetables in each can. But these days, you can only find them at dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar. The price varies depending on the size of the can, the store where it's sold, and the store's location. And based on a search of certain regions on Campbell's Where to Buy page, the soups aren't available in every part of the country, though you can buy them online from outlets like Dollar General and Amazon (just be warned that Amazon charges twice as much).
Campbell's Kitchen Classics aren't available everywhere
You can't get every Kitchen Classics flavor at every Dollar General. For example, some areas (like the Jackson, Mississippi, area) offer the ham and bean flavor in nearly every Dollar General, but the chicken noodle isn't available at any Dollar General in the area.
Also, it looks like certain soups are available at different dollar stores. Using the Denver area as an example, the Kitchen Classics seem to be pretty equally spread between Dollar Trees and Dollar Generals, but there are only a handful of Family Dollar locations that offer them. The location of specific Kitchen Classics soups depends on where you live, and it wouldn't hurt to check out the Where to Buy section of the website to see what types of soups are available at which dollar stores in your area. Dollar Tree has slightly more expensive groceries than Dollar General, and unsurprisingly, these soups cost $1.50 there for a 14.5-ounce can (though prices might vary by location), while Dollar General typically has them priced at $1.25. The soups are $1 at Family Dollar, though the cans are the 10.75-ounce condensed cans rather than heat-and-eat soups.