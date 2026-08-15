The Simple Fix To Prevent Watery Scrambled Eggs
While scrambled eggs are one of the easiest and most popular breakfast dishes you can make, cooking them just right takes a little finesse. Among the best-kept secrets for making scrambled eggs at home is salting your eggs before scrambling them to achieve the perfect texture. Sure enough, if you pre-salt raw eggs, they tend to hold onto their moisture throughout cooking so come mealtime, they leak less and have a softer, more tender consistency.
Salt affects the proteins in raw eggs in such a way that, when they're scrambled, they don't bond together as tightly as they would without it. As a consequence, eggs hold onto their moisture more instead of leaching it out as they sit after cooking. What you're left with are perfectly cooked scrambled eggs with the right amount of wetness in each and every bite.
Even though Martha Stewart's perfect scrambled eggs contain nothing but eggs, it's easy to incorporate some salt into this simple, everyday recipe for a more satisfying meal. All you need to do is crack your eggs into a bowl and add a generous pinch of salt, and mix them with a whisk or a fork. For an even better texture, allow the eggs to rest for 15 minutes before scrambling them over medium-low heat.
More factors to consider when using salt to avoid watery scrambled eggs
First off, to ensure your eggs hold onto the right amount of moisture, pull them off the heat right when they begin to set but are still soft and supple. Avoid overcooking, which can easily cause your eggs to turn dry and rubbery, whether they were pre-salted or not.
Additionally, avoid adding more salt to your eggs until you've tasted them. While you may be tempted to add a variety of ingredients to your scrambled eggs before cooking, avoid mixing in moisture-rich ingredients like cream or milk. Liquid-based ingredients will only make your eggs wetter upon serving. When eggs are pre-salted and cooked with enough butter, you may find that you don't need to add anything else to this classic dish.
However, if you want to experiment, there are a variety of ways you can amp up your improved scrambled egg recipe without altering the consistency of your eggs. To give your eggs a little something extra without any added salt, use a small amount of garlic powder or add a sprinkle of fresh herbs like basil or parsley. You can also mix in some heartier extras during cooking like fully cooked, chopped bacon, or crumbled sausage. Or even better, top your next plate of perfectly cooked scrambled eggs with sliced green onions, shredded cheese, and hot sauce.