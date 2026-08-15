The Simple Fix To Prevent Watery Scrambled Eggs

While scrambled eggs are one of the easiest and most popular breakfast dishes you can make, cooking them just right takes a little finesse. Among the best-kept secrets for making scrambled eggs at home is salting your eggs before scrambling them to achieve the perfect texture. Sure enough, if you pre-salt raw eggs, they tend to hold onto their moisture throughout cooking so come mealtime, they leak less and have a softer, more tender consistency.

Salt affects the proteins in raw eggs in such a way that, when they're scrambled, they don't bond together as tightly as they would without it. As a consequence, eggs hold onto their moisture more instead of leaching it out as they sit after cooking. What you're left with are perfectly cooked scrambled eggs with the right amount of wetness in each and every bite.

Even though Martha Stewart's perfect scrambled eggs contain nothing but eggs, it's easy to incorporate some salt into this simple, everyday recipe for a more satisfying meal. All you need to do is crack your eggs into a bowl and add a generous pinch of salt, and mix them with a whisk or a fork. For an even better texture, allow the eggs to rest for 15 minutes before scrambling them over medium-low heat.