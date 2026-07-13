For Lasagna With Better Flavor And Texture, Never Add This Staple Ingredient

Lasagna is one of those dishes that inspires varied and fierce opinions, from how to season it to how many layers it should have, but mine is quite straightforward: Ricotta has no place in it. If you live in the United States, you'll be all too familiar with seeing ricotta in lasagna, but having grown up in Italy, lasagna for me is synonymous with béchamel. Any time I've tried a ricotta-based lasagna, I have actually found it works against what makes the dish so good in the first place. Instead of becoming a silky, cohesive baked pasta dish, the ricotta turns grainy when heated, ruining the texture. Unlike a sauce, ricotta doesn't really fully blend into the ragu or pasta, so it often remains in chunky pockets throughout the lasagna. And okay, perhaps some people enjoy finding separate layers of cheese, but I believe it ruins the harmony between the other ingredients.

I'll concede that plenty of people clearly love ricotta-based lasagna enough for there to be a case for it, especially if that's what you grew up eating, and because taste is subjective after all. But personally, I believe that if your goal is a lasagna with a genuinely smooth texture and a more unified flavor, then ricotta actually creates more problems than it solves.