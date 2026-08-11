Review: Lodge's Cast Iron Bread Oven Is A Heavy Hitter For Baking Perfect Sourdough
There's nothing like strong and sturdy cast iron cookware. It's durable for generations of use, has exceptional heat retention, and offers some supplementary iron absorption. My husband and I hold a lot of respect for our own cast iron skillets passed down to us from our parents (and their parents), often using them in place of non-stick skillets for searing meat, frying eggs, and charring veggies.
Now, with the Lodge Chef Collection Seasoned Cast Iron Bread Oven, there's a new opportunity to utilize all the best cast iron qualities for baking bread. It's easy to be spoiled in a professional work environment, with multi-level deck ovens and humidity-controlled proofers. But when making bread at home, adaptations inevitably need to be made.
I don't own a bread-making machine, so I use my Dutch oven or a large stock pot to mimic that setting. They're obviously not ideal, which is why owning cookware like Lodge's Bread Oven, which is specifically designed for bread baking, would be useful. Given the chance to test out Lodge's new bread oven, I put it right to work, thoroughly reviewing how well it could make expert-level bread with a tender interior and crispy crust, and determining if it would be a worthwhile purchase for fellow home bread bakers.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
Price and availability
With my professional baking background and constant home baking obsessions, I was thrilled to test Lodge's new bread oven. Whether churning out hundreds of loaves in a large-scale production facility or making a single boule at home to serve with dinner, I understand that having the right equipment makes all the difference. For this test, I baked two loaves of sourdough bread separately, to determine how well the bread oven works and if I can duplicate the results.
The Lodge Chef Collection Seasoned Cast Iron Bread Oven costs $119.95 when bought directly from the Lodge website. Because this is a newly released product as of the time of this writing, it has limited availability in kitchenware stores and online retailers that typically sell Lodge products. Currently, it is available to purchase online from Crate & Barrel for $99.95.
Review: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Bread Oven
Lodge's Bread Oven is made from a heavy-duty cast iron material, built to withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees F. It is pre-seasoned using a non-toxic, soy-based vegetable oil free of PFAS (forever chemicals). With the domed lid fitted on the base, it is 13.18 inches long, 7.25 inches high, and 10 inches wide. It weighs a total of 14.95 pounds. While I was comfortable carrying it, this nearly 15-pound bakeware might be a small shock upon first use.
Weight aside, the overall size was practical and manageable, and perfectly houses a single boule or batard. Best of all, the design of the bottom plate was an absolute dream. I whimper with fear every time I use my high-walled Dutch oven, due to the potential risk of burning the sides of my arms while lowering in the dough. With the flat, skillet-like base, transferring the dough was quick and harmless. And the two handles on either side were large and sturdy, which eased the process of transporting a heavy, hot pot to and from the oven.
The tall, domed lid's design captured and held steam released from the dough as it baked, controlling both its initial rise and crust development. Exactly as anticipated, the lid 100% delivered on its promise, developing a crisp, crunchy crust while maintaining a delicately fluffy, well-risen interior. My one major complaint was that the lid's smaller handle was out of proportion with the rest of the pot. It was particularly cumbersome when trying to maneuver the heavy lid off from the bottom plate using a cushioned pot holder. And dealing with all of that while hot from the 500-degree-Fahrenheit oven made it difficult to maintain a good grip.
Lodge's Bread Oven is a sturdy vessel for baking beautiful bread
I'll definitely continue to use Lodge's Bread Oven in my bread baking rotation. Even with the awkwardness of using a new piece of equipment for the first time, I was able to bake two beautiful loaves with no serious negative critiques, other than the heavier weight and size of the lid's small handle. The pre-seasoned cast iron surface prevented sticking and retained heat; the bell-shaped lid created a well-developed rise and even caramelization on the bottom and top crusts; and the flat, handled base was a safe, practical design decision.
I'm not joking when I advise you to do some strength training prior to use. It's not as simple as baking in a lightweight glass or metal loaf pan or in an all-in-one bread machine. Before baking, get to know your equipment by practicing all the physical movements. Repeat the actions of transferring the pot to and from the oven, determine where you'll place both the pot and lid throughout the process, and how you'll remove or return the lid with your preferred pot holder.
You also need to train yourself on the routine care and maintenance of cast iron. Cleaning your cast iron without ruining it is a process, but there are necessary steps to ensuring its longevity. As long as you are aware of and prepared for the physical responsibilities of both caring for cast iron and handling a heavier piece of equipment, this style of bread oven will last indefinitely and yield delicious results for years.