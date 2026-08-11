Review: Lodge's Cast Iron Bread Oven Is A Heavy Hitter For Baking Perfect Sourdough

There's nothing like strong and sturdy cast iron cookware. It's durable for generations of use, has exceptional heat retention, and offers some supplementary iron absorption. My husband and I hold a lot of respect for our own cast iron skillets passed down to us from our parents (and their parents), often using them in place of non-stick skillets for searing meat, frying eggs, and charring veggies.

Now, with the Lodge Chef Collection Seasoned Cast Iron Bread Oven, there's a new opportunity to utilize all the best cast iron qualities for baking bread. It's easy to be spoiled in a professional work environment, with multi-level deck ovens and humidity-controlled proofers. But when making bread at home, adaptations inevitably need to be made.

I don't own a bread-making machine, so I use my Dutch oven or a large stock pot to mimic that setting. They're obviously not ideal, which is why owning cookware like Lodge's Bread Oven, which is specifically designed for bread baking, would be useful. Given the chance to test out Lodge's new bread oven, I put it right to work, thoroughly reviewing how well it could make expert-level bread with a tender interior and crispy crust, and determining if it would be a worthwhile purchase for fellow home bread bakers.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.