Make Grilled Pork Chops Taste Unforgettable With This Simple Brine

Pork chops are a classic dish often served with traditional flavors, such as apples and cranberries, while rich sauces and gravies enhance the flavor even more. But one practice combined with the right ingredients adds a delectable taste and juiciness all the way through the meat: brining. While there are different brining styles, one simple brine stands apart.

Brining pork chops in a blend of brown sugar, fish sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic cloves, shallots, and black peppercorns is a stand-above-the-rest flavor-maker that's part of our recipe for sambal matah-ish grilled pork chops. Balinese sambal matah is usually cooked by pouring hot cooking oil over the pork, but this recipe uses a grill. The brine works perfectly nonetheless, and it's simple to make.

Combine warm water with the brown sugar and mix until it dissolves, then add the other ingredients. Place the pork chops in a sealable plastic bag, pour in the brine solution, and let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour before you cook the meat. Brining is incredibly helpful with cooking lean meats such as pork, which tend to dry out easily due to their often thin size and reduced fat content.