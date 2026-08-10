The Refreshing Lemonade Cocktail Your Summer Cookout Desperately Needs Is Only 3 Ingredients

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Few drinks are more refreshing during the hot summer months than an ice-cold lemonade. Add some whiskey and triple sec to it, and now you have the perfect summer cookout cocktail. This is a slight modification of a Lynchburg Lemonade, which starts with Jack Daniel's' best-selling Old No. 7 (though you don't have to use Jack Daniel's) and adds lemon-lime soda, simple syrup, and lemon juice to the whiskey and triple sec. The cocktail can be made in a highball glass filled with ice, or you can take the recommendation found in the book, "The Complete Home Bartender's Guide," and shake up the ingredients (minus the soda) before pouring it into your glass and topping it with soda.

If you're wondering why a drink called Lynchburg Lemonade doesn't actually use lemonade, you have to understand that lemonade is different depending on where you live. In the U.S., lemonade is a mixture of lemon juice, water, and sugar. In the U.K., lemonade is more like a sparkling lemon drink. By the latter definition, the name makes sense, but when you think of summer cookouts or just hanging out on a porch or back yard, you get visions of fresh, homemade lemonade. You might even picture kids with a stand on their front lawn selling it to passersby. Using lemonade is also more efficient at a summer cookout.