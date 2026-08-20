The Fast Food Chain That Uses Milk From Its Own Dairy To Make Ice Cream

Most fast food joints — okay, most restaurants in general — don't have their own dairy farms. Instead, dairy products are sourced elsewhere via suppliers. But, if you're familiar with the Oklahoma ice cream scene, you may be aware that Braum's is the surprising exception. The chain makes its own ice cream with A2 milk that it also makes in-house, straight from its own dairy herd. It's also why Braum's made our list of fast food chains serving the highest quality ice cream. The whole thing is even more impressive when you consider the fact that Braum's has over 300 locations across Oklahoma and its neighboring states of Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Even so, it was neither a dairy farm, an ice cream parlor, nor a restaurant that initially kicked the business off. Instead, all started in 1933 with a small butter processing plant run by Henry H. Braum, who soon added milk processing, followed by ice cream processing in 1940. It wasn't until 1961 that Bill Braum, Henry's son, took over the family business and brought a dairy farm into the mix. In 1968, the first official Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store opened in Oklahoma City.

Today, Braum's is a beloved regional fast food chain that sells good old American-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner foods (think burgers and fried chicken), in addition to ice cream. Still, the ice cream portion of the menu is extensive, encompassing sundaes, banana splits, malts, cones, and more.