The Gold Rush-Era Ingredients That Will Transform Your Morning Omelet
The discovery of gold in California in January 1848 set off a mad rush to get to the West Coast, where some lucky miners struck it rich. One way of showing off their newfound wealth was with the fanciest breakfast around: Hangtown Fry. No, there's no gold in it, like the most expensive fish and chips. It's an egg dish made with oysters and bacon (or ham, or sausage); a sort of surf-and-turf take on the omelet.
It may not sound quite as fancy today, but in California during the Gold Rush, everything was incredibly expensive — a dozen eggs could cost $50 in San Francisco. In these circumstances, Hangtown Fry was pretty darn fancy, especially when beans were a common meal in the Old West. Legend has it that the first miner to order it in Hangtown (now called Placerville) in the Sierra Nevada foothills paid $260 in gold for it.
There are many recipes. Some versions simply toss fresh or canned oysters in with the fried meat for a few minutes before adding the egg mixture into the pan. Other recipes first fry breaded oysters in the bacon fat before adding them to the other ingredients, which sounds much more appetizing and worth the extra step. Like the various recipes, there are many origin stories for this unusual egg dish.
The convoluted history of Hangtown Fry
How oysters, bacon, and eggs first came together in California during the Gold Rush is as convoluted as the dish's ingredients. Hangtown, which gave the dish its name, was where many a criminal met their end in the brutal justice of the region. One of these condemned men is sometimes credited with the dish. When a miner was sentenced to death for murder, he came up with this omelet for his final meal as a means of prolonging his life. The oysters would have had to come from the coast, about 150 miles away, and he made his escape before the ingredients arrived.
Other versions of Hangtown Fry's origins include a miner who struck it rich asking for the most expensive dish at a local restaurant and receiving the omelet in exchange for a hefty portion of his gold. Still another has a miner cooking in the dark, unable to see what he was tossing into his eggs. Hangtown Fry may be a vintage breakfast that faded away, but it deserves a comeback. The crisp bite of the breaded oysters with their briny interior and the smoky richness of the bacon (or ham, or sausage), all held together in a lush egg dish, sounds like a winning combination, especially if you're a seafood fan.