The Gold Rush-Era Ingredients That Will Transform Your Morning Omelet

The discovery of gold in California in January 1848 set off a mad rush to get to the West Coast, where some lucky miners struck it rich. One way of showing off their newfound wealth was with the fanciest breakfast around: Hangtown Fry. No, there's no gold in it, like the most expensive fish and chips. It's an egg dish made with oysters and bacon (or ham, or sausage); a sort of surf-and-turf take on the omelet.

It may not sound quite as fancy today, but in California during the Gold Rush, everything was incredibly expensive — a dozen eggs could cost $50 in San Francisco. In these circumstances, Hangtown Fry was pretty darn fancy, especially when beans were a common meal in the Old West. Legend has it that the first miner to order it in Hangtown (now called Placerville) in the Sierra Nevada foothills paid $260 in gold for it.

There are many recipes. Some versions simply toss fresh or canned oysters in with the fried meat for a few minutes before adding the egg mixture into the pan. Other recipes first fry breaded oysters in the bacon fat before adding them to the other ingredients, which sounds much more appetizing and worth the extra step. Like the various recipes, there are many origin stories for this unusual egg dish.