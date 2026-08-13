7 Trader Joe's Finds To Add To Your Cart If You Love Blueberries
Do you love blueberries? Of course you do, you're reading this article. And what's not to love? These small, deeply hued berries are a certified classic fruit. Their sweet, tangy, and complex flavor makes them the ultimate filling for a bakery-worthy pie or a wonderful infusion for your next cocktail. Seriously, this is one dynamic berry. However, unlike other fruits, such as cherries or strawberries, it can sometimes be difficult to find blueberry items on shelves. Thankfully, this is not the case over at the tiki-themed grocery chain, Trader Joe's.
Over at Trader Joe's, you can find blueberry treats aplenty. To help you on your fruit-finding mission, we've gathered seven of the best blueberry-flavored, -infused, and -coated items on the grocery store's shelves. (Just note that availability can vary based on location.) Items include drinks, cheeses, and even a few baked goods to boot! So let's go ahead and dig in.
Blueberry Lemonade Sparkling Water
Our first pick is one of my favorite Trader Joe's products. I'm basically a certified sparkling water expert — I drink at least two to three cans a day to keep in good, working order. Trader Joe's blueberry lemonade sparkling water is among the best bubbly drinks I've ever had the pleasure to sip. It's bright and lemony with a distinctive blueberry flavor that rounds it out. This sparkling water comes in an eight pack of 12-ounce cans for $3.99.
Wild Blueberry Vanilla Chevre
Goat cheese always seems to toe the line between sweet and savory. It's just as good paired with honey as it is stirred into a lovely red sauce. This blueberry and vanilla chevre, however, is all sweet. The 8-ounce goat cheese log costs $5.99 and is coated in sweet blueberries. It would look beautiful served on a cheese board or taste delicious on top of a bagel or English muffin for a decadent breakfast. Seriously, this tangy, fruity, and oh so creamy TJ's product will make you a believer in sweet cheeses.
Blueberry Muffins
Whether you're enjoying them at breakfast, for brunch, or as a dessert, blueberry muffins are pretty much always tasty. Tender and perfectly studded with berries, Trader Joe's makes some of the most delicious store-bought muffins out there (an exceptional feat considering that the retailer doesn't have on-site bakeries). The chain even carries a gluten-free option, which is also really, really good. A four pack of regular muffins costs $4.99; the gluten-free version costs $5.99.
Mini Blueberry Scones
Looking for another blueberry-studded baked good? Try a box of Trader Joe's Mini Blueberry Scones, which contains 12 ready-to-bake pastries. Simply remove them from the box, place them on a baking sheet, pop them in the oven, and serve. I like to add a special touch to these by drizzling a bit of icing on top once they're baked. Sometimes I even add a bit of vanilla or lemon juice or zest to the icing to really make it pop (lemon also goes great with blueberry muffins). Each box costs $5.49.
Blueberries & Cream Yogurt
Are you a little lad who loves berries and cream? Well, I am. And I love blueberries in my yogurt most of all. Thankfully, Trader Joe's blueberries and cream yogurt is the epitome of berries and cream goodness. It's rich, tart, and an absolute delight. Enjoy it for breakfast or as a light snack. Each four pack of yogurt costs $2.99.
Raspberry, Vanilla & Blueberry Macarons
Macarons are delicate, sweet, and ever so beautiful. Those smooth, domed cookie sandwiches are absolutely irresistible. They're also incredibly difficult to make from scratch. So why not just buy a pack from Trader Joe's? You can find them in the freezer section in three flavors: raspberry, vanilla, and, of course, blueberry. You'll get a total of 12 macarons (four of each flavor) and each pack costs $5.99. Note that these are a limited run item, so they may not be on shelves for long.
Green Tea Blueberry & Pomegranate Unsweetened Beverage
Our final pick isn't sweet but is incredibly refreshing. Trader Joe's Green Tea Blueberry & Pomegranate Unsweetened Beverage is the perfect sip for a midday pick-me-up. This bottled drink has a base of green tea with added blueberry and pomegranate flavors for a tart, fruity edge. Serve over ice, or stir in some simple syrup if you prefer your tea sweet. Each 33.8-ounce bottle costs $2.29.