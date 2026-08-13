7 Trader Joe's Finds To Add To Your Cart If You Love Blueberries

Do you love blueberries? Of course you do, you're reading this article. And what's not to love? These small, deeply hued berries are a certified classic fruit. Their sweet, tangy, and complex flavor makes them the ultimate filling for a bakery-worthy pie or a wonderful infusion for your next cocktail. Seriously, this is one dynamic berry. However, unlike other fruits, such as cherries or strawberries, it can sometimes be difficult to find blueberry items on shelves. Thankfully, this is not the case over at the tiki-themed grocery chain, Trader Joe's.

Over at Trader Joe's, you can find blueberry treats aplenty. To help you on your fruit-finding mission, we've gathered seven of the best blueberry-flavored, -infused, and -coated items on the grocery store's shelves. (Just note that availability can vary based on location.) Items include drinks, cheeses, and even a few baked goods to boot! So let's go ahead and dig in.