This Is The Healthiest Breakfast Item At McDonald's According To A Dietitian

Eating healthy is important, but it doesn't mean you can't enjoy a quick bite from a fast food joint every now and then. And what better place to stop than McDonald's, which has one of the most popular breakfast menus around? According to Dr. Theresa DeLorenzo, owner and founder of Nutrition for Optimal Performance and a dietitian specializing in sports, menopause, and body image, there are healthier options at McDonald's and even ways to make certain items more nutrition balanced. In fact, in an exclusive talk, she revealed that she considers the Fruit & Maple Oatmeal the healthiest breakfast item on the chain's menu.

First introduced in 2011, this item pairs whole-grain oats with a mix of apples, cranberries, and two different types of raisins. It also comes with light cream and brown sugar, and has approximately 320 calories overall. Even though there could be reasons to avoid ordering the McDonald's Fruit & Maple Oatmeal (like its sugar content), DeLorenzo, who is also a nutrition science professor at New York's Russell Sage College, said it is still the healthiest option at McDonald's and can be a solid breakfast choice.

"It is lower in salt and saturated fat than the other menu items," DeLorenzo told Chowhound. "I would suggest getting a side of scrambled eggs, however, to add protein to it. This would make this option more balanced." That said, the dietitian has another personal favorite on the menu.