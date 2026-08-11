This Is The Healthiest Breakfast Item At McDonald's According To A Dietitian
Eating healthy is important, but it doesn't mean you can't enjoy a quick bite from a fast food joint every now and then. And what better place to stop than McDonald's, which has one of the most popular breakfast menus around? According to Dr. Theresa DeLorenzo, owner and founder of Nutrition for Optimal Performance and a dietitian specializing in sports, menopause, and body image, there are healthier options at McDonald's and even ways to make certain items more nutrition balanced. In fact, in an exclusive talk, she revealed that she considers the Fruit & Maple Oatmeal the healthiest breakfast item on the chain's menu.
First introduced in 2011, this item pairs whole-grain oats with a mix of apples, cranberries, and two different types of raisins. It also comes with light cream and brown sugar, and has approximately 320 calories overall. Even though there could be reasons to avoid ordering the McDonald's Fruit & Maple Oatmeal (like its sugar content), DeLorenzo, who is also a nutrition science professor at New York's Russell Sage College, said it is still the healthiest option at McDonald's and can be a solid breakfast choice.
"It is lower in salt and saturated fat than the other menu items," DeLorenzo told Chowhound. "I would suggest getting a side of scrambled eggs, however, to add protein to it. This would make this option more balanced." That said, the dietitian has another personal favorite on the menu.
McDonald's offers several items for a more balanced breakfast
For Dr. Theresa DeLorenzo, making a balanced breakfast choice doesn't necessarily mean giving up the foods she enjoys. "My go to McDonald's breakfast is the Egg McMuffin meal, yes I get the hash brown because they're delicious and my drink is black coffee because that's how I prefer it," she said. Then again, even though the Egg McMuffin is the best McDonald's breakfast sandwich for a reason (it's loaded with protein), there are still a few ways to improve its nutritional value. "To make this option healthier, I would suggest forgoing the hash brown and getting fruit instead," DeLorenzo pointed out. "The Canadian bacon could also be removed to lower the fat, calories, and sodium further."
That said, the Fruit & Maple Oatmeal and the Egg McMuffin aren't the only breakfast options worth considering. The Sausage Burrito is another great pick, especially for those looking for something a tad more hearty and filling. Meanwhile, the Sausage McMuffin with Egg is another item worth a try — and one of the best McDonald's breakfast sandwiches. It packs about 20 grams of protein, which can come in handy after a hard morning workout. And if none of those items fit, you can always stick to sides like apple slices. However, according to Lorenzo, there should still be room for enjoyment rather than simply treating every meal as a strict set of rules. "I believe that all foods fit and that we should be able to enjoy the foods we love," she advised.