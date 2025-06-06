Here's Why You Should Always Avoid Ordering McDonald's Fruit & Maple Oatmeal

At first glance, the Fruit & Maple Oatmeal at McDonald's looks like a healthy breakfast. Oatmeal, after all, is rich in fiber and can help lower cholesterol levels, making it a heart-friendly choice. The dish also includes a portion of diced apples, which are rich in antioxidants, along with a cranberry-raisin blend that could protect against free radicals and improve your digestion. Ironically, though, it's one of the McDonald's menu items you should avoid ordering — and it's all because of its sugar content.

According to the McDonald's Nutrition Calculator, the Fruit & Maple Oatmeal contains 31 grams of sugar, which is the equivalent of nearly 7.5 teaspoons. To put that into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends that men eat no more than 9 teaspoons of added sugar per day, and that women eat no more than 6 teaspoons. To put it another way, one serving of McDonald's oatmeal contains more sugar than two servings of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes.

It should come as no surprise that close to half of the Fruit & Maple Oatmeal's sugar content comes from the cranberry and raisin mix. Dried fruit is notoriously more sugary than fresh fruit on a pound-for-pound basis, since removing the moisture concentrates sugars. The cranberry raisin blend in McDonald's Fruit & Maple Oatmeal contains 14 grams of sugar — equivalent to more than 3 cups of fresh cranberries. If you're trying to watch your sugar intake, you're better off ordering something else for breakfast.