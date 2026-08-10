Why So Many Old-School Diners Serve Pie

Pie is quintessentially American, hence the phrase, "as American as apple pie." Likewise, diners are a fundamental part of U.S. culinary culture and history. And since the late 19th century, diners and pie have been so intertwined throughout the American experience that it's hard to think of one without the other. That's one reason so many old-school diners still offer the classic dessert: People so strongly associate the two that it feels familiar and nostalgic. Couple that with the fact that pie goes so well with coffee, tastes great, and is easy to serve, and it's no wonder why pretty much every vintage greasy spoon and retro-themed diner chain has it on the menu.

While many diners serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert, they're commonly associated with morning and midday meals, when coffee is most frequently served. Thus, they're ideal places for enjoying a slice of pie with a cup of joe. There's also a longstanding precedent of people eating pie for their first meal of the day, especially around the holidays, even if the practice is not as in vogue as it once was.

In the United States, specifically in New England, this penchant for pie began in the mid-1700s, influenced by Medieval European gastronomic tradition. While its popularity waned over time, the baked good made a big comeback in the years before, during, and after World War II, as rising car ownership and the advent of highways delivered hungry Americans to diners' doorsteps.