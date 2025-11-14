The Retro 24/7 Diner Chain That Takes You Right Back To The 1950s
The American diner scene is known for many things: casual atmospheres, hearty comfort food often in huge portions, and, quite often, around-the-clock service. They're beacons of nostalgia, thanks to their origins in the early 1900s and peak popularity in the mid-20th century. Modern diners come in all shapes and sizes, but in their heyday, many came from factories, shaped similarly to large rail cars or mobile homes, and were notably covered with shiny metal siding. While many of these have long since closed or been updated to a more modern look, you don't need a time machine to get a taste of the classic diner experience. Penny's Diner is a small national chain that channels all the 1950s American diner vibes, right down to the chrome exteriors, checkerboard floors, and old-school neon accents.
For the most part, the food echoes a classic diner menu too. Penny's menu revolves around traditional diner comfort foods such as hearty breakfasts, burgers, milkshakes, and freshly baked pies. You can even get a banana split for dessert. There are several salads to choose from as well, but take caution — these top the list of dishes you should avoid ordering at diners, Penny's included.
Where to find Penny's Diner
According to the Instagram account of Penny's Diner in Dunsmuir, California, the first location opened in 1994 and was named after the CEO's wife, Penny. Although it has expanded over the years, at the time of writing, Penny's Diner only has 27 locations across 15 states — including Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming. So, finding one near you may be a bit challenging. There are just two in the eastern U.S., one in Maryland and another in Virginia. The states where you have the best chance of finding a Penny's Diner are Kansas, with five, and Wyoming, with six.
In true traditional diner fashion, each Penny's is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no limits on when specific food is served. That means you can get eggs at midnight or a chili cheese dog at 8 a.m. — the choice is yours, and let's face it, breakfast isn't actually the most important meal of the day anyway. Though at a place like Penny's, the main draw likely isn't even the food for most people; it's the chance to experience what it might have been like to visit a 1950s diner. With other popular diner chains like Denny's closing stores in recent years, places like Penny's Diner may become even more rare in the years to come. So, if you find one, be sure to stop in and savor the classic old-school charm only 24/7 diners can provide.