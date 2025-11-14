The Retro 24/7 Diner Chain That Takes You Right Back To The 1950s

According to the Instagram account of Penny's Diner in Dunsmuir, California, the first location opened in 1994 and was named after the CEO's wife, Penny. Although it has expanded over the years, at the time of writing, Penny's Diner only has 27 locations across 15 states — including Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wyoming. So, finding one near you may be a bit challenging. There are just two in the eastern U.S., one in Maryland and another in Virginia. The states where you have the best chance of finding a Penny's Diner are Kansas, with five, and Wyoming, with six.

In true traditional diner fashion, each Penny's is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with no limits on when specific food is served. That means you can get eggs at midnight or a chili cheese dog at 8 a.m. — the choice is yours, and let's face it, breakfast isn't actually the most important meal of the day anyway. Though at a place like Penny's, the main draw likely isn't even the food for most people; it's the chance to experience what it might have been like to visit a 1950s diner. With other popular diner chains like Denny's closing stores in recent years, places like Penny's Diner may become even more rare in the years to come. So, if you find one, be sure to stop in and savor the classic old-school charm only 24/7 diners can provide.