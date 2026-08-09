The Culver's Sister Restaurant That BBQ Lovers Need To Know About
Some restaurant groups stick to a niche or a specific type of cuisine, while others have diverse portfolios that span multiple genres and price points. One organization with a wide range of eateries in its stable is Roark Capital, the private equity firm that is the parent company of both Dunkin' and Subway. The group holds a minority stake in Wisconsin-based burger-and-custard destination Culver's and also owns Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, a Southern-based barbecue chain that first opened in 1985.
Roark Capital purchased its stakes in Culver's and Jim 'N Nick's the same year, 2017, making them sister restaurants, like their fellow siblings Sonic Drive-In and Buffalo Wild Wings. Jim 'N Nick's is a regional chain with 63 locations in seven Southern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee), so you might not be familiar with it. But it's one of the best barbecue chains around.
The menu is certainly worthy of a barbecue joint. Starters include fried brisket mac and cheese "bombs," smoked wings, barbecue-topped nachos, and pork belly burnt ends drizzled in chipotle honey glaze. Entrees, such as pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken and turkey, and fried catfish, come with a pair of cheese biscuits and a choice of two sides like collard greens, baked beans, coleslaw, and corn on the cob. Prices are relatively reasonable; while they vary by location, the most expensive item on the menu — outside of the "feasts" that feed four people for around $10 to $12.50 per person — is a full rack of spare ribs (which will run you $35 in Tennessee, for example).
Customers seem to love Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q
Looking online, many Jim 'N Nick's locations seem to have pretty solid reviews. On Facebook, a reviewer writes exuberantly about the barbecue chain: "The brisket was tender and juicy. The spare ribs fell right off the bone. The jalapeño cheddar sausage was plump and flavorful. The mac, corn and cheese biscuits were awesome." Another customer concurred in the comments, adding, "This place is exactly what I hoped it would be."
Over on Reddit, diners also have pretty good things to say about the Culver's sibling chain. One person highlighted the smooth operation, writing, "I personally think the service is great and the food was excellent and the food came to the table very quickly." Other Redditors also praise the quality of the food and the service at a location in Clarksville, Tennessee. Then there's the content creator on Facebook who ordered the three-meat combo — with jalapeño cheddar sausage, pulled pork, and brisket — and gave Jim 'N Nick's a 9 out of 10 rating, excitedly recommending it to his viewers.
As barbecue chain restaurants go — or just chain restaurants in general, for that matter — Jim 'N Nick's definitely seems worth a try. There are certainly enough enthusiastic reviews online. And although you'd never know that Jim 'N Nick's is a sister restaurant to Culver's unless you were familiar with Roark Capital, both brands have clearly connected with customers and are fairly popular in their respective categories.