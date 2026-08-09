The Culver's Sister Restaurant That BBQ Lovers Need To Know About

Some restaurant groups stick to a niche or a specific type of cuisine, while others have diverse portfolios that span multiple genres and price points. One organization with a wide range of eateries in its stable is Roark Capital, the private equity firm that is the parent company of both Dunkin' and Subway. The group holds a minority stake in Wisconsin-based burger-and-custard destination Culver's and also owns Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, a Southern-based barbecue chain that first opened in 1985.

Roark Capital purchased its stakes in Culver's and Jim 'N Nick's the same year, 2017, making them sister restaurants, like their fellow siblings Sonic Drive-In and Buffalo Wild Wings. Jim 'N Nick's is a regional chain with 63 locations in seven Southern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee), so you might not be familiar with it. But it's one of the best barbecue chains around.

The menu is certainly worthy of a barbecue joint. Starters include fried brisket mac and cheese "bombs," smoked wings, barbecue-topped nachos, and pork belly burnt ends drizzled in chipotle honey glaze. Entrees, such as pulled pork, brisket, smoked chicken and turkey, and fried catfish, come with a pair of cheese biscuits and a choice of two sides like collard greens, baked beans, coleslaw, and corn on the cob. Prices are relatively reasonable; while they vary by location, the most expensive item on the menu — outside of the "feasts" that feed four people for around $10 to $12.50 per person — is a full rack of spare ribs (which will run you $35 in Tennessee, for example).