A Packet Of This Soup Mix Is All You Need For More Flavorful Fajitas

As entrees go, fajitas sure do have a way of announcing themselves. In a restaurant setting, they sizzle and steam; that noise, of course, comes from the fiery hot skillets that brave, uniformed servers have been marching through casual dining chains for time immemorial. Fajita flavors also tend to be more pronounced in professional settings thanks to the typical combination of factors that makes all manner of foodstuffs, like steak, taste better in restaurants. You can recreate some of those more concentrated tastes with a bit of the flaky, powdery blend that never seems to exhaust its novel uses: onion soup mix.

If you imagine the fragrance that accompanies those sonorous fajitas, you should recall savory protein, but also the heavy presence of soft, translucent onion strips. Onion soup mix takes that bouquet and pulverizes it into one allium- and umami-packed packet, underscoring its titular ingredient with that classic flavor enhancer, salt. Not only is it plenty tasty with your preferred fajita fillings, but one packet goes a long way to declaring "yeah, it's fajita night."