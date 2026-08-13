Avoid This Common Shortcut If You Want Tender, Flavorful Baby Back Ribs

The prevalence of supposed baby back rib-making shortcuts is no surprise, given how long they can take to make. Prep work aside, you're typically looking at a couple of hours on the grill or in the oven for maximally tasty, juicy baby back ribs that you actually won't mind waiting for. (As much.) It can still be tempting to avail oneself of those purportedly time-saving tips, but some actually come at the detriment of your fine swine. Boiling your baby backs to shorten their overall cook time, whatever your method, can actually do more harm than good, for example.

Some have come to believe that boiling can successfully tenderize ribs faster before continuing onto proper heat sources. And the ribs will get cooking quicker this way, but they won't finish with the effect that most folks desire. There's a reason why boiled meat in general is something of a tropey sitcom joke. Boiling meat gets you as close to the polar opposite of the Maillard reaction that creates flavorful color and texture once animal protein gets to sizzling. A water bath is a great way to totally wash away an otherwise delicious rub, and boiling actually leeches whatever flavor is present in a given item out of its fibers (tightening them to toughness in the process) and into the liquid — which is more appropriate when you want to make a stock or broth. Being that you want your baby back ribs to keep their flavor, you know, in the meat, not to mention hold your seasonings, and develop a lovely crust that's best acquired over time, simply skip the boil and embrace your patience for a delicious reward.