No More Mess — Cakes Are 10x Easier To Cut With This Butter Trick

There's nothing more stressful than spending hours baking and decorating a stunning cake, only to struggle getting that perfect slice. Well, unsightly frosting smudges and crumbly edges are a thing of the past, thanks to an unexpected trick. Next time you bake a cake, hold on to the wrappers from your stick of butter instead of tossing them in the trash; they'll help you get perfect slices every time.

When you're ready to serve your baked confection, simply warm up a knife by running it under hot water for a few seconds and then dry it with a clean towel. Then take out your butter wrappers and rub the buttery side on your knife. Here's where the magic happens. The heat from the knife melts the residual butter from the wrapper, evenly coating the blade and creating a slick surface. Just as greasing a baking pan with butter wrappers makes it easier to remove your cake from the pan, they should make slicing through your cake effortless too. The butter keeps crumbs from sticking to the blade and glides through the layers of cake and frosting with help from the hot knife.