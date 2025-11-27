How To Store Butter For Maximum Freshness

Whether you use butter on your morning toast or to make more involved recipes like buttermilk biscuits and sausage cream gravy, most home cooks and bakers like having stores of butter that are ready to use at all times. Especially if you're someone who tends to over-buy butter, you want to make sure this golden fat stays fresh until use. Fortunately, Chowhound was able to secure some worthwhile storage advice from a spokesperson for popular Irish butter brand, Kerrygold.

"If you'll be enjoying your butter within a month, keep it refrigerated," Kerrygold's spokesperson advises. For added assurance, don't store butter more than a week past its expiration date. For added freshness, once your butter has been opened, store the remains in a resealable plastic bag or airtight container away from the refrigerator door where temperatures tend to fluctuate.

Additionally, the spokesperson for Kerrygold states, "For the freshest taste, we don't recommend leaving [your butter] at room temperature for more than four hours." Any longer may compromise your butter's savory flavor. While some experts claim butter may be left out for a day or two at room temperature, how it's stored coupled with the temperature of your home may ultimately degrade your butter's overall quality and taste.

In that case, playing it safe and keeping butter refrigerated is your best bet. Or, if you want your butter to last as long as possible, use your freezer for the best results.