Skip Italian Breadcrumbs: Bake Salmon Fillets In This Pantry Staple For Unrivaled Crispness

Baked salmon is an easy, nutritious dinner option — fillets cook quickly in the oven, meaning dinner can be on the table in under 20 minutes. Season the fish properly for the best flavor, and for a little extra crunch, consider coating the salmon, but not in Italian-style breadcrumbs. There's a better option when you want a true crispy texture: panko.

Panko and breadcrumbs are similar in flavor, but the main differences are their size and how they're made. Panko is made from steamed bread with the crusts removed, which is then ground into flakes and dried out. It results in substantially larger pieces than typical breadcrumbs, and crisps better due to the bread having more air. Breadcrumbs are usually made from ground bread that's toasted or dried out.

Since panko flakes are larger, they have more surface area to stick to proteins. For salmon fillets, panko offers a complete coating that crisps evenly in the oven, offering a crunchier layer than breadcrumbs. Plus, plain panko can be enhanced with all kinds of seasonings to give the fish even more flavor.