Skip Italian Breadcrumbs: Bake Salmon Fillets In This Pantry Staple For Unrivaled Crispness
Baked salmon is an easy, nutritious dinner option — fillets cook quickly in the oven, meaning dinner can be on the table in under 20 minutes. Season the fish properly for the best flavor, and for a little extra crunch, consider coating the salmon, but not in Italian-style breadcrumbs. There's a better option when you want a true crispy texture: panko.
Panko and breadcrumbs are similar in flavor, but the main differences are their size and how they're made. Panko is made from steamed bread with the crusts removed, which is then ground into flakes and dried out. It results in substantially larger pieces than typical breadcrumbs, and crisps better due to the bread having more air. Breadcrumbs are usually made from ground bread that's toasted or dried out.
Since panko flakes are larger, they have more surface area to stick to proteins. For salmon fillets, panko offers a complete coating that crisps evenly in the oven, offering a crunchier layer than breadcrumbs. Plus, plain panko can be enhanced with all kinds of seasonings to give the fish even more flavor.
How to boost panko-crusted salmon's flavor
To get the most flavor from panko, it has to stick properly to the fish. Use some kind of binder here, such as Dijon mustard or even olive oil. The amount of panko you need depends on the fillets' size and how many you're baking, but you want an even, complete coating on the top and sides of the fillet. If you're cooking the salmon with skin on and plan to remove it before serving, there's no need to coat the bottom, skin-side part. The oven temperature should be hot enough for the panko to crisp; bake the salmon around 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Texture-wise, plain panko is great, but it can taste a little bland if it's not properly seasoned. The plus side is you can pair it with just about any seasoning blend. For Italian-style salmon, add kosher salt, black pepper, plus seasonings such as dried parsley flakes, oregano flakes, and some garlic powder. You can create a Cajun blend by combining panko with Cajun seasoning, or an herb-focused panko blend with dried dill, basil, and parsley. Once you try panko-crusted salmon, it just might become your favorite way to prepare the fish.